Fun With Kids: 20m-long slide at Children’s Festival, Goodman Arts Centre’s open house

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Explore: Children’s Festival: Nature’s Imaginarium

See the joy on your kids’ faces as they glide down a 20m-long roller slide, with rainbow arches over them.

The feature is not just Instagram-worthy, but also a fun way for your family to enter Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival that runs until June 25.

Themed Nature’s Imaginarium, the ninth edition of the annual event aims to nurture a curiosity about biodiversity and sustainability among the young.

As they play at six installations based on plants and animals that can be found at the attraction, they can learn about the ecosystem through colourful storyboards as well.