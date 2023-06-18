Fun With Kids: 20m-long slide at Children’s Festival, Goodman Arts Centre’s open house

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Explore: Children’s Festival: Nature’s Imaginarium
See the joy on your kids’ faces as they glide down a 20m-long roller slide, with rainbow arches over them.
The feature is not just Instagram-worthy, but also a fun way for your family to enter Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival that runs until June 25.
Themed Nature’s Imaginarium, the ninth edition of the annual event aims to nurture a curiosity about biodiversity and sustainability among the young.
As they play at six installations based on plants and animals that can be found at the attraction, they can learn about the ecosystem through colourful storyboards as well.
For a more in-depth experience, hop on a 10m-long caterpillar train for a guided learning journey.
Admission is free, but you need tickets for the train ride, which costs $10 a child, $12 an adult and $20 for an adult-child bundle. Fees also apply for selected craft activities and all game stalls.
Find out more at str.sg/iJRe
Learn: Music, dance, visual arts
Spray-paint a wall, make marbling art on coasters and join a contemporary dance class with your children.
These are some highlights at Goodman Arts Centre’s annual open house on June 24.
Its artists have prepared an extensive line-up of free and ticketed programmes that run from 10am to 5pm.
For most of the activities at the art enclave, participants should wear comfortably loose outfits for easy movement or clothing that they do not mind getting paint on.
Your family can also catch performances, such as handbell music and cultural dances, and shop at a carnival throughout the day.
Find out more at str.sg/i3E2
Play: Garden-themed inflatables
An inflatable garden has popped up at City Square mall.
Until June 25, kids can have fun on five flora- and fauna-themed bouncy playgrounds managed by carnival operator Uncle Ringo at the mall’s outdoor event space.
Three of them – including the Ladybug Garden, which measures 10m by 10m in length – are making their debut here.
Tickets to most of the bouncy playgrounds cost $6 a child and $2 an accompanying adult, for each inflatable.
In the shopping area, you will find inflatable flower displays. Snap photos with them and take part in an Instagram contest to win movie tickets. And, over the weekend, look out for a roving balloon artist who will sculpt floral pieces.
Find out more at www.citysquaremall.com.sg