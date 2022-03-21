Fun With Kids

VISIT: SENTOSA'S BEACHES ANYTIME

You can now hit the Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches on Sentosa whenever you want - booking is no longer required under streamlined Covid-19 rules.

This applies to the free multi-sensory beach attraction, Magical Shores at Siloso, as well - just walk in and enjoy the immersive light and symphonic music show. Inspired by marine life and the movements of water, the light effects are projected across a 400m stretch of Siloso Beach. The show runs from 7.30 to 10.30pm from Fridays to Sundays as well as public holidays and their eves.

But you still have to keep to groups of up to five, so the elaborate beach party with your extended family and friends will have to wait.

Sentosa is also offering workshops for kids from five years old and their families at Palawan Kidz City. You can learn to create a terrarium on Thursday at $15 a person or decorate doughnuts on Friday at $20 a person. Sign up at str.sg/wnSK.

READ: GUIDE BOOKS TO PLAYING ROBLOX

Online game Roblox is popular among children and teenagers, and is believed to attract around 150 million users monthly.

Whether your kids are "newb" or seasoned players to the Roblox world, British author Kevin Pettman has "independent and unofficial" game guides that would appeal to even the most reluctant readers and encourage them to pick up books.

When they are not reading his playing tips and fun facts, you can take over the books for a crash course on parental settings so they stay safe online.

And why not learn the acronyms they use while gaming? For example, do you know what AFK and OP stand for? (Answers: "away from keyboard" and "overpowered".)

Pick up the game guides, including The Best Roblox Games Ever ($27 before GST) and 101 Cool Things To Do In Roblox ($14.90 before GST), from Popular bookstores.

SHOP: FAMILY FUN AT JURONG POINT

Snag a fun pack worth $124 at Jurong Point mall. Each has vouchers and discount coupons you can use at its entertainment zone on level 3. These include Cow Play Cow Moo arcade, Kiztopia indoor playground and Hot Tomato restaurant.

To redeem a pack - limited to 1,000 redemptions on a first-come, first-served basis - at its customer service counter, spend $120 in no more than three same-day receipts. Get details at str.sg/wnSr.

You can also join a bidding bonanza, held live over Facebook on March 31 and April 28, for items such as iPhones. Scan the QR code in the M Malls app when paying in-store at participating retailers and get 20 e-bidding tickets with every $20 spent in a single same-day receipt. Find out more at str.sg/wnSH.

