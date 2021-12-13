Fun With Kids

EAT: IMPOSSIBLE FOODS MENU AT SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS CAFE

The plant-based meat trend seems here to stay. If your kids are trying a meat substitute for the first time, take them to the new SpongeBob SquarePants pop-up cafe by Kumoya from Thursday.

They can look forward to tasting SpongeBobinspired dishes, such as Japanese katsu, meatballs and burger patties - all made with Impossible meat. Prices for food and drinks range from $7.90 to $26.90. This is the first time that the cafe in Jalan Klapa is offering an Impossible Foods menu in addition to its regular meat items.

The made-for-Instagram cafe will also be transformed into a colourful underwater world and splashed with pictures of characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Squidward.

Find out more and make your reservation at www.fb.com/KumoyaSingapore

VISIT: FESTIVE MARKET AT USS

If your kids are on the "nice list" this holiday season, take them to Universal Studios Singapore, where an upsized slate of food and drink promises a sugar rush to match the thrills of the rides.

In between the attractions and meet-and-greet sessions, drop by the theme park's first festive market featuring popular brands till Jan 2.

Must-tries include the croissant amazake soft serve from Le Matin Patisserie, garlic cream cheese buns from Restaurant Salt and croffles (croissant waffles) from Indocin and Century Bakkwa.

You can also buy personalised acrylic Christmas hanging ornaments from Celebloons and bags from thegreyspace.co.

Those with a sweet tooth will love the jumbo desserts at KT's Grill restaurant.

Indulge in waffle stacks with ice cream and local delicacies such as the towering cendol ondeh.

There is also a $100 restaurant and admission ticket package that you can buy using your SingapoRediscover Vouchers.

Go to str.sg/3f3V and find out more about the theme park's festive programmes at www.rwsentosa.com.

INDULGE: CHRISTMAS FEAST AND FUN AT SOFITEL SENTOSA

For families who love food, make a booking at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort and Spa's Kwee Zeen restaurant on Christmas Day.

Your family will enjoy a lavish buffet line, featuring Boston lobster, Dungeness crab, oysters, seared foie gras, caviar and more. Of course, there will also be festive classics such as turkey, honey glazed ham, Angus beef tomahawk and log cakes.

When your little ones have had their fill, they can meet Santa Claus and enjoy playtime at the hotel's Villa Des Enfants kids club.

The Christmas Mega Safe Brunch is priced at $228++ an adult and $88++ a child (aged five to 11). Kids aged four and below dine for free. Book your table at str.sg/3f3F.