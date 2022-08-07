Fun ways to celebrate the Singapore spirit with kids

Local icons such as the dragon, watermelon and pelican playgrounds grab your attention as soon as you enter. Why, even the Merlion is here.

Located at HomeTeamNS Clubhouse in Khatib, T-Play stands out from other indoor playgrounds with a uniquely Singapore design.

It also takes pride in celebrating Singapore's Peranakan identity, working with Peranakan heritage home museum The Intan to incorporate cultural influences.

Look closely and you will see that the dragon-themed climbing slide tower is covered in Peranakan tile motifs, for example. The round floral wall murals are also reminiscent of Nonya needlework.

The indoor playground runs Peranakan-themed workshops for children regularly. Previous events include storytelling by Baba Alvin Yapp, founder of The Intan, as well as crafts such as manik beading and Peranakan tile painting.

Admission starts at $10 a session during off-peak hours for a child 12 years old and below plus a parent. It opens daily except Mondays.

Teach your kids heritage recipes

Former pre-school teacher Emily Yeo, 36, did not want her children to lose sight of heritage foods, which are slowly disappearing from home kitchens.

"I know my kids have had five servings of American buttermilk pancakes to every one serving of roti jala," she says of her daughter Emma Joy Wu, seven, and son Emmanuel, two. She welcomed a new baby boy last week.

So, she is stepping up to change their palates, by involving them in cooking local favourite treats with her.

Yeo, who runs culinary studio The Little Things, also recently launched The Little Book Of Singapore Food Illustrated. It features 26 recipes, including min jiang kueh, roti jala and vadai, with step-by-step instructions drawn by artist Benjamin Wang.

Yeo hopes the playful illustrations will pique children's interest in making the dishes with their parents. She also wanted the cookbook to serve as a picture book for kids to learn fun facts about foods that make up the Singaporean palate.

"My two-year-old son has been flipping through the pages and getting a good sense of how ondeh ondeh is made. I caught him rolling his own while playing with playdough," she adds.

Here, she shares the ondeh ondeh recipe from The Little Book Of Singapore Food Illustrated, published by Marshall Cavendish International. Get a copy for $25 at major bookstores.

Ondeh Ondeh

Ingredients

6 pandan leaves, cleaned and cut into short lengths

3 Tbs water

140g sweet potato

6 Tbsp tapioca flour

1⁄4 tsp salt

4 Tbs gula melaka (palm sugar), chopped

60g skinned grated coconut

Method

1. Place the pandan leaves in a blender with 3 Tbs of water and process. Strain to obtain 3 Tbs juice. Set aside.

2. Boil the sweet potato for about 20 minutes until it is soft. Drain and peel. Discard the skin. Mash in a bowl.

3. Add the pandan juice, tapioca flour and salt to the sweet potato. Knead to get a soft and smooth dough. It should not be sticky.

4. Divide the dough into six equal portions and roll each one into a ball.

5. Take a ball of dough and make a well in the centre. Spoon in some gula melaka and seal. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

6. Boil a pot of water and lower the balls in to cook. The balls will float when they are ready. Remove with a slotted spoon.

7. Mix the grated coconut with a pinch of salt. Steam for a few minutes. Roll the balls in the grated coconut. Enjoy.

Makes 12 balls

