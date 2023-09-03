Fun ideas for tots and pre-schoolers to get active and improve movement skills

SINGAPORE – At least 180 minutes daily. That is how long toddlers and pre-schoolers should spend on a variety of physical activities throughout the day.
Every activity that gets kids moving, no matter how brief or low in intensity, counts.
SINGAPORE – At least 180 minutes daily. That is how long toddlers and pre-schoolers should spend on a variety of physical activities throughout the day.
Every activity that gets kids moving, no matter how brief or low in intensity, counts.
Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.