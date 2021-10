SINGAPORE - Before he left home last Tuesday (Oct 5) for his last Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) paper, Science, Mika Bazil, 12, told his mum: "Today, I'm going to finish at 10am. Can you please remove all the books from my table and put my PlayStation there?"

Actress-singer turned entrepreneur Norfasarie Mohd Yahya, 38, gladly obliged.