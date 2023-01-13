Fresh poly grads finding full-time permanent jobs in 2022 at 3-year high of 59%: Poll

SINGAPORE — The proportion of polytechnic students who found full-time permanent jobs after graduation rose to a three-year high of 59 per cent in 2022.

This was up slightly from 58.2 per cent in 2021 and 52 per cent in 2020, as employment statistics continue their rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, data released on Friday showed.

Slightly more than nine in 10 or 91.8 per cent of fresh graduates and graduates coming out of National Service were employed, said numbers from the 2022 Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey, said the five Singapore polytechnics in a joint statement.

This was comparable to the 2021 figure of 92.2 per cent, and higher than 2020’s 87.4 per cent.

Graduate salaries also increased across the board, with starting pays of graduates from eight clusters seeing increases.

The salaries of health sciences graduates went up the most over the three-year period, from $2,650 in 2021 to $2,854 in 2022.