Fresh S'pore grads to get up to 4 free continuing education and training modules from April

SINGAPORE - This year's graduates from the autonomous universities, polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can take up to four free education and training modules offered by their alma maters from next month.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday (March 26) that the move is meant to support the graduates in broadening their skill sets and to provide them access to more opportunities across different sectors amid the uncertain economic outlook.

The offer is an extension of a one-off initiative that was introduced last year by MOE, SkillsFuture Singapore and the institutes of higher learning.

This year's cohort of more than 16,000 university graduates and some 45,000 graduates from ITE and the polytechnics can select their free continuous education and training (CET) modules from a wide range of options that are taught online or onsite.

Alumni who will complete full-time national service in 2021 are also eligible for the modules.

MOE said more than 1,700 graduates from the six autonomous universities and more than 1,300 graduates from ITE and polytechnics from the 2020 cohort took up the CET modules. Those who have not done so can still access the modules.

ITE and polytechnics will offer their graduates at least two - but not more than four - free modules from about 1,000 CET courses, of which more than half can be stacked to become Nitec and Higher Nitec module certificates or post-diploma certificates.

These certificates are for areas ranging from hospitality operations and international logistics, to artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

For graduates from the autonomous universities, they can select up to four modules from about 1,700 options. About one-third of the options can be stacked to form micro-credentials - a certification indicating competency in a specific skill - in areas such as business analytics, communications, and digital marketing strategies.

Details on the modules, including micro-credentials and eligibility periods, as well as additional support measures for the graduates, are available on the respective websites of the institutes of higher learning.

Ms Aries Tan, 21, who graduated from Singapore Polytechnic last February with a diploma in accountancy, was one of those who took up the free CET modules. She attended four modules, which stacked for a Diploma (Conversion) in Web and Programming, from April 2020 to February this year.

Ms Tan, who is now doing a degree in accountancy at Nanyang Technological University, said she applied for the modules when her planned internship fell through due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I saw the opportunity to sign up for these CET modules as a good chance for me to level up my knowledge," she said.

"Digitalisation and technology will affect my chosen field study which is accountancy. So the modules will equip me with the skills to help in my accountancy career journey."

Ms Tan said that the course gave her a foundation in computer programming language Python, which helped her in university where there was a related module.

"It really helped me in my first semester when my classmates were struggling but I had the basic foundations from the CET course," she said.

"If not for CET, I would not have picked up these technological tools like Python and Java that I find really interesting."