Frequent outbursts, increased irritability and lack of motivation: Signs parents of teens should not ignore

While social media has become an integral part of their lives, it is a double-edged sword.

Both Ethan and Nawal see it as a welcome outlet for stress relief, but that’s not to say it always serves them. Nawal reveals: “I’ve compared my body to other girls on the Internet and how the same clothes look way better on them than they do on me.”

Ethan, whose social media feed is inundated with peers who visit the gym daily, notes its effect on his well-being. “It has definitely made me start to question why I’m not doing the same, but has thankfully yet to affect the way I look at my own body.”

So, who do they turn to when they are struggling or feel stressed out? Most find it a challenge to turn to their parents and would prefer to keep their struggles to themselves, as they feel their parents do not understand what they are going through.

For teenagers like Nandhana Sivakumar, aged 16, close friends make better confidantes by virtue of shared experience. With her parents, she faces a “generation gap”.

“They don’t seem to understand that the rigour and standards of life have changed. They seem to think that we are exaggerating, and they unintentionally make our problems seem small by saying they went through the same thing,” Nandhana said, adding that sometimes, all she needs is assurance that she needn’t always be “at the top of her game”.

Others, like Nawal, worry about imposing on their parents, whose automatic response is to enter problem-solving mode. She says: “They are already so busy with work, and I’m afraid they might go overboard to find a solution instead of just being a listening ear.

“They can help by giving me time, or knocking on my door occasionally to ask if I’ve eaten. I value presence, and knowing that they are there for me helps,” she adds.

Let's talk about it

Broaching the topic of mental health can feel awkward for both parties, but it remains a necessary undertaking in showing love and support. When navigated with tact, it could even set the tone for parent-child communication down the line.

“It is common that youths might not share with their parents due to various reasons as mentioned,” Ms Lim says. “Hence, building a close relationship and trust with your child is the key to open communication and letting them know that you are there for them.”

She explains that sometimes, teenagers may be hesitant to confide in their parents because prior attempts to do so resulted in responses – whether intentional or not – that made them feel like they were not heard.

Ms Lim advises, “The key is not to problem solve but to attend to the child's needs. When the child feels emotionally attended to and understood, then there will be higher possibilities that the child would open up and share their concerns.”

Ms Serena Ho, senior clinical psychologist, Institute of Mental Health (IMH), shares some strategies to open the conversation tactfully and gently:

Ask open-ended questions

Seize opportunities to check in with your child by asking about their day and their latest interests or hobbies. If they are stressed, show concern by stating an observation (for example, “I see that you are troubled”) and encourage them to share, using a gentle tone and open-ended questions.

Practise active listening

If they open up, listen attentively, avoid judging, and seek to understand their viewpoints and feelings even if they differ from yours. Try not to build an argument, minimise their problem (for example, “We faced even bigger problems in the past”), or explain their feelings away.