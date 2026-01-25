Free horse-themed hongbao, maths fun for lower primary kids, The Gruffalo’s Child show

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Free Year of the Horse-themed hongbao

It is time to go museum-hopping again and collect free special-edition red packets. The National Heritage Board’s (NHB) popular annual Museum Roundtable Hongbao Campaign has returned, offering free Year of the Horse-themed red packets until Feb 15.

Redeem a set of six hongbao from any of the 49 participating museums, heritage institutions and galleries, while stocks last.

Check the collection rules specific to each location. For example, at the Children’s Museum Singapore, snag a set by following its Facebook or Instagram page and liking its red packet announcement post.

Meanwhile, you can join the Hongbao Hunt, a mobile phone-based gamified experience over at six other spots: the Asian Civilisations Museum, Changi Chapel and Museum, Indian Heritage Centre, National Museum of Singapore, Reflections at Bukit Chandu and Peranakan Museum.

Solve a riddle to identify an artefact, then locate and scan it for a unique QR code to claim your red packets from a dispensing machine.

Mr Goh Chour Thong, NHB’s director of International and Museum Relations, hopes the Hongbao Hunt experience will enrich Singaporeans’ knowledge of these artefacts. “We encourage visitors to slow down, observe museum artefacts more closely, and learn about the stories behind them as they go about their collection routes,” he says.

Go to go.gov.sg/MRHongbao2026 for details about the campaign.

Maths fun for lower primary kids

The desktop calendar offers daily questions that align with the maths syllabus for lower primary school pupils. PHOTO: CHILD EDUCATIONAL CO

The Singapore Maths Calendar is back in 2026, building on the success of the 2025 edition for seven- to eight-year-olds. And, there is now an additional version for children aged eight to nine.

Written by veteran educator Yan Kow Cheong, the desktop calendar offers daily questions aligned with mathematics topics that lower primary school pupils will be learning throughout the year.

The calendar for seven- to eight-year-olds focuses on addition, subtraction and number patterns, while the version for older children incorporates multiplication and division skills.

As your kids solve the daily sums, they will soon realise that the answers are the dates they fall on. This predictability actually increases their confidence.

The 2026 calendar continues to feature comics written by children’s author Neil Humphreys and illustrated by James Tan. These comics blend maths concepts with fun facts about Singapore’s wildlife.

Priced at $19.90, the calendar can be purchased from its publisher Child Educational Co’s website ( str.sg/ADXw ), Popular Bookstore, Books Kinokuniya and other retailers.

The Gruffalo’s Child musical

The Gruffalo’s Child musical runs from Jan 30 to Feb 1 at Victoria Theatre. PHOTO: ABA PRODUCTIONS

Read The Gruffalo’s Child picture book (2004) with your little one? Now catch the musical adaptation, which will be at Victoria Theatre from Jan 30 to Feb 1.

The story follows Gruffalo’s plucky daughter, who ventures into the deep, dark wood to find the “big bad mouse” that her father warned her about. But does the scary creature really exist?

This performance is a sequel to The Gruffalo, which was staged at the same venue in 2024. Both are page-to-stage adaptations of the beloved books by British author Julia Donaldson and German illustrator Axel Scheffler.

Britain’s Tall Stories theatre company presents the production as part of KidsFest! 2026. It is recommended for families with kids aged three and above.