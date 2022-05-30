Free holiday fun for kids

Going out and about with the kids during the June school holidays does not mean you have to burn a hole in your pocket.

Singapore has plenty of free attractions and activities which allow you to engage your children and bond as a family too.

The Straits Times speaks to some parents to suss out ideas on where to go.

Wet and wild

Two popular free water-play areas have recently reopened after being closed during the pandemic.

Singapore Sports Hub's Kids Water Playground features colourful slides and a wading pool. It is on the third storey of Kallang Wave Mall and can also be accessed from the National Stadium's Gate 22, which is next to the mall.

It opens daily from 8am to 10pm. For details, go to str.sg/w2u4

Your kids will also have a splashing good time in the Far East Organization Children's Garden at Gardens by the Bay. It comprises three fun zones, including a water play area with jets and sprays. This interactive centrepiece is fitted with motion sensors that detect and respond to kids' movements.

The Children's Garden opens from Tuesdays to Sundays, 9am to 7pm. For details, go to gardensbythebay.com.sg

Playgrounds

Free mega play structures, such as Coastal PlayGrove and Marine Cove at East Coast Park, are popular, but the weekend crowds can be overwhelming.

One FM 91.3 radio presenter Tim Oh and his wife Sabrina Chua enjoy exploring playgrounds in the heartland with their four-year-old son, Charlie.

These spaces are smaller and less crowded, making it easier to keep watch over the kids. Many have interesting themes, such as the "village houses" at Buangkok Square Park, the "tilted train carriage" at Tiong Bahru Park and the "battleship" at Sembawang Park.

Learn to skateboard

Skateboarding teaches kids resilience, while keeping them fit and active.

If your children are aged six to 12, sign them up for a free 60-minute Learn-to-Play programme at the Singapore Sports Hub's 100PLUS Promenade. Trainers from Team Axis, a sports and fitness provider, will introduce them to the basics. Choose a session on June 5, 12, 19 or 26. Each one takes up to 50 participants.

Learn-to-Play is part of the the Health Promotion Board's Active Family programme and offers a different sport every month.

For details, go to sportshub.com.sg

Nature play

Many nature parks here incorporate playgrounds.

The Singapore Botanic Gardens, for instance, is home to two fun zones - Jacob Ballas Children's Garden and Como Adventure Grove.

These are excellent settings for kids to be introduced to nature.

Ms Farhana Mohamed Hassan, senior infant educarer at PCF Sparkletots Preschool, says the environment piques children's curiosity and encourages them to delve deeper about nature.

Her three children - Muhammad Shauqy Muhammad Hafiz, seven, Nur Ashalina, five, and Nur Airis Lana, three - love to hang out at Jurong Lake Gardens.

They enjoy its Forest Ramble playground, which has 13 adventure stations, as well as its Clusia Cove water play area.

"Spending time out creates a very special family bonding that you will not get from sitting around at home and watching TV together," she says.

Nature trails

Nine-year-old Zachary Wong and his sisters Riley, seven, and Abby, three, love exploring the outdoors.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Lower Peirce Reservoir Park and MacRitchie Nature Trail are among the green spaces they have visited. They have a scrapbook with photos and details of the animals they have encountered.

"Spotting wildlife is always very fun and exciting for children," says their mum Fynn Sor, creator of Happy Tot Shelf, an educational website.

Before entering the parks, they would read the information boards put up by the National Parks Board, which highlight the flora and fauna they can look out for.

"It becomes a game of who can find them first," says Ms Sor.

How does she get her kids to cooperate and walk? Going on nature trails can be challenging for young children, she acknowledges.

Her advice is to keep the first few trips short and simple. For beginners, she recommends Pasir Ris Park Mangrove Boardwalk, where her family has spotted mangrove tree crabs and mudskippers. "It has a proper pathway."

If your kids get tired, cut short the visit. "If they want to leave after half an hour, that's fine. We can go back another day," she says.

"When they get used to these walks and their fitness levels increase, they can explore more adventurous places like Sungei Buloh."

"Travel" around the world

You can now snap family pictures against eight giant inflatable installations at The Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay. They bear landmarks such as Mount Fuji in Japan and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. You can also "board" two inflatable hot-air balloons to take photos.

They are part of this year's Children's Festival, with the theme, Around The World With Kiztopia, which is on till June 19.

Admission is free and kids can pick up a booklet to discover facts about the countries featured. Collect stamps and complete missions to redeem a sticker sheet.

There are two ticketed interactive zones - Happy's Craft World, where you can do a craft activity at $8 a person; and the Tiger's Sports Arena, which features five inflatables of sports carnival games and is recommended for kids aged four and above. Admission is at $18 a person.

For details, go to gardensbythebay.com.sg

Visit museums

Singapore citizens and permanent residents enjoy free admission to the museums and heritage institutions all year round.

Many of them offer child-friendly programmes, such as the annual Children's Season, which is on till June 26. A total of 28 museums are taking part in this year's edition, 14 of which offer night-time activities for the first time.

These include the Asian Civilisations Museum, the Indian Heritage Centre and the National Museum of Singapore, where families can explore after sunset and enjoy storytelling and craft sessions.

At the Gallery Children's Biennale in National Gallery Singapore, there are larger-than-life art installations to wow your kids.

The festival is held once every two years and this third edition is available till December.

Meet firefighters

Making a comeback is the weekly open house at Singapore fire stations.

Take your family to any of the 18 participating stations and get up close with firefighters and paramedics. Learn about their roles and check out the emergency vehicles and equipment.

There are two sessions every Saturday - from 9am to 9.50am and 10am to 10.50am. For details, go to Singapore Civil Defence Force's website at scdf.gov.sg