Free breakfast packs, AI study tool, stress-busting activities to support PSLE pupils

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Pupils can meet radio personality Joakim Gomez at AMK Hub’s Cheers outlet during the Sept 3 launch from 1pm.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – As Primary 6 pupils head into the final stretch before their PSLE written papers from Sept 24 to 30, several organisations are stepping up to offer encouragement and practical support.

Free breakfast bundles

These children can collect a free breakfast bundle from Sept 3 to 6 at participating Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores.

Each set, worth more than $25, includes apples, cereal, instant oatmeal, oat milk, biscuits, canned tuna and chicken essence.

Up to 12,000 Primary 6 pupils will be able to redeem free breakfast bundles at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets from Sept 3. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

The initiative marks the third straight year FairPrice Foundation is running its Cheers Breakfast Club, which helps pupils start their days strong with a good meal during the exam season.

To kick off the launch on Sept 3 at 1pm, local radio personality and 987 DJ Joakim Gomez will host games and giveaways at AMK Hub’s Cheers outlet, where the first 50 pupils getting their bundles can snag autographed cards.

A total of 12,000 bundles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This covers about 30 per cent of the Primary 6 cohort.

Children or their parents can collect a breakfast bundle by presenting the physical or electronic PSLE slip, or student card.

Go to str.sg/k4fQ for the list of participating stores.

Redefining rest with ‘practice papers’

Instead of exam questions, Rest Papers has activities to help Primary 6 pupils pause and recharge amid their revision. PHOTOS: CARE SINGAPORE

While practising with past-year papers is a familiar way to prepare for exams, encouraging children to unwind is just as important. Youth-centric charity CARE Singapore and creative agency TBWA\Singapore have launched free resource Rest Papers.

Setting a light-hearted tone right from the cover, PSLE is cheekily renamed the Primary School Learning Escape.

Instead of tackling complex maths sums and comprehension passages, children can complete a drawing of a butterfly, try a simple breathing exercise and unwind over a game of tic-tac-toe, among 14 activities.

Download the resource for free at care.sg/rest-papers or pick up physical copies at test-paper retailers Book Point at 02-69 Bras Basah Complex and Past Year Exam Papers at 02-K2 Beauty World Centre.

“By inviting students to pause for drawing, mini-games and fun activities, we help them step out of perfectionism and reset their minds,” says Lena Teo, clinical director at CARE Singapore. “This draws on research showing that short breaks and play reduce anxiety and improve focus.”

AI-powered study support

Children can use Mind Stretcher’s cher.ai platform for extra practice with PSLE English, from grammar to composition. PHOTO: MIND STRETCHER

Adding to the line-up of support, pupils can try a seven-day free trial of cher.ai, an AI-powered platform introduced by tuition and enrichment provider Mind Stretcher to help with independent revision.

The tool allows them to receive detailed feedback across English oral exams, composition, listening comprehension and, now, grammar.

The platform’s latest Grammar MCQ module features more than 10,000 questions, alongside a Mistake File that logs every incorrect answer. The tool then pulls similar questions for targeted practice until the pupil reaches 90 per cent accuracy to mark the concept as having been mastered.

Moses Soh, chief executive and head of academics at Mind Stretcher, says the idea was inspired by his mother manually filing every mistake he and his three siblings made when they were younger. She would revisit the file with them after a few days.

“When she had extra time, she would modify the questions a little to make sure mastery wasn’t just memorisation,” he says. “Today, we’re glad to bring this system to more students, but with superpowers.”

The platform is expanding its content with Chinese revision – starting with listening comprehension on Sept 1 – and will soon add a vocabulary component to its English suite.

Following the free trial, ST PSLE Companion subscribers who wish to continue using cher.ai can check their e-mail for an exclusive promo code to enjoy 30 per cent off the monthly price of $25. The promotion expires on Sept 30.