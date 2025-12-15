Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

CCAs are such a big part of secondary school life that Freya Swallow chose her secondary school because it offered something she wanted - canoeing. It was something she would stick with, as secondary school students are strongly encouraged to stay with one CCA , unlike in primary school.

This article, published on March 20, 2022, looks at how students are excited by the new activities on offer (think aeronautics and ultimate frisbee), the orientation exercise and the selection process - and at times the disappointment that comes with it - and how students can initiate their own interest groups, and even use CCA bonus points for post-secondary admission.