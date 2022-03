SINGAPORE - Ms Jane Neo's baby-care company pulled in US$30 million (S$41 million) in sales last year.

But, chances are, you would not have heard of KeaBabies unless you shop on Amazon in the United States. Ms Neo, 34, and her husband Ivan Ong, 36, who ran a digital marketing company, launched their brand as an e-commerce store in 2017, targeting the lucrative American market.