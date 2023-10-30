Realising her career goal again through a flexible course structure and an education award

Sometimes life throws you curveballs and you get sidetracked from pursuing your dreams.
This was what Ms Nur Dyana Tambunan experienced in her late teens. While she was in polytechnic, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. This led her to take on part-time work as a waitress to support her family financially.
“Witnessing my once-strong and resilient mother battle the illness was heart wrenching,” recalls the 25-year-old. “It left an indelible mark on my spirits and affected my studies.”
After she graduated with a Diploma in Aviation Management, she paused her plans to enter university and accepted a full-time job as a restaurant manager – a job that was easily available to her due to her experience in the food and beverage industry.
Even as Ms Dyana adapted to her immediate responsibilities, her passion for aviation remained undiminished. In the following years, she moved on from her restaurant manager role to take on a job as a financial advisor, followed by a stint as a customer service officer and later as a quality assurance manager at an IT firm. However, she never lost sight of her dream and used her savings to enrol in the SIM-RMIT Bachelor of Applied Science (Aviation) (Top-up) programme in 2020.
She took up the programme knowing that it would enhance her knowledge and skills in aviation management so that she could remain competitive in Singapore’s job market and eventually land a job in the sector.
She chose SIM-RMIT because of its reputation and the comprehensive structure of its modules, which cover a wide range of topics. She adds: “The teaching faculty members included local and international experts, which was a huge plus point for me as it exposed me to different industry practices in both local and overseas contexts.”
Another reason why she chose to study at SIM was its flexible course structure, which allowed her to balance a full-time job with her undergraduate studies.
For her tenacity and exceptional academic performance despite personal challenges, Ms Dyana received the SIM Chairman’s Award for Resilience a year after she graduated. The award is granted to working professionals who have completed or are about to complete a part-time Bachelor or Master’s Degree, who have demonstrated excellent academic performance, while overcoming personal setbacks and adversities.
“Receiving the SIM Chairman’s Award for Resilience was a pivotal moment in my academic and professional journey,” she says. “It added a significant credential to my resume, enhancing my credibility and opening doors to career opportunities.” The award is part of SIM's purpose and social mission to support learners from all walks of life.
As an extension of SIM's social mission, the institution also provided seed funding to set up the SIM People Development Fund (SIMPDF) in 2021, a charity that seeks to support Singaporeans in upskilling and reskilling through access to different learning pathways and experiences. SIMPDF holds the Institution of Public Character (IPC) status and is governed by an independent board of directors.
For individuals like Ms Dyana, these initiatives have been instrumental, offering financial support and enabling them to focus on academic and professional excellence.
Nurturing leadership skills
Another student who has benefitted from SIM’s social initiatives is Ms Shereen Afandi, who is a recipient of the SIM Undergraduate Scholarship for Academic Excellence and Leadership. The bond-free scholarship comes with an award of $15,000, and has helped subsidise the 24-year-old’s Bachelor of Science (Honours) Business Management with Communications and Year in Industry (Top-up) at SIM-University of Birmingham.
Beyond financial assistance, the scholarship helped develop her professional and personal growth. She says that it has moulded her character and broadened her horizons.
“I applied for the scholarship as I wanted to use it as a source of empowerment and motivation to continue to do my best,” she says. “In addition, the scholarship has created many opportunities for me,” she says.
She was invited to host, speak and share her experiences at events such as the 2022 SIM Student Leaders Awards and Appreciation Night, where she was the emcee, as well as appeared in the institution’s podcast where she discussed her scholarship journey. She also served as a student ambassador at SIM’s open house.
She also tapped on the SIM’s Project Protege mentorship programme to be paired with a consultant who specialised in HR strategy. This one-on-one mentorship enabled her to shadow a human resources professional, giving her a clear understanding of her career aspirations.
Through such programmes and opportunities, Ms Shereen has honed her presentation, collaboration, analysis, problem solving and critical thinking skills, which she feels will be useful for her new job in talent strategy and transformation at a consulting firm.
As the role involves working with different stakeholders while juggling multiple projects, she feels that she is ready to hit the ground running as she has already been exposed to project management during her mentorship programme.
Enabling career progression
Supporting students like Ms Shereen and Ms Dyana is at the core of SIM’s commitment to transforming lives through education. In 2022, the institution awarded a combined total of 278 scholarships and bursaries worth over $1.2 million.
Other than funding, SIM works with experts to develop industry-specific curricula to help learners stay relevant in a constantly evolving job market.
The institution’s mentorship programme connects students to SIM alumni, offering them real-world exposure, while industrial attachments provide students with hands-on experience and opportunities to widen their networks.
The institution has also established partnerships with world-recognised universities, such as University of Birmingham, University of London, RMIT University and University at Buffalo to ensure that the curricula offered are relevant for the demands of the global job market.
Even after students enter the workforce, the institution continues to provide programmes for professionals to upskill. Its Centre for Micro-Credentials offers training and digital badges which learners can stack on top of their main academic programme, to indicate proficiency in an industry-specific skill and add value to their resumes.
As SIM nears its 60th anniversary in 2024, it remains focused on educational empowerment. “We firmly believe in the power of education and lifelong learning to transform lives and shape the future. That is why our purpose has remained unchanged, which is to empower people and organisations to learn and thrive across all life stages,” says SIM’s president and chief executive officer Seah Chin Song. “We continue to develop multiple educational pathways through our partnerships with global universities and also enterprises, helping build a future-ready workforce that will contribute to Singapore and Asia.”