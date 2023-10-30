Realising her career goal again through a flexible course structure and an education award

Sometimes life throws you curveballs and you get sidetracked from pursuing your dreams.

This was what Ms Nur Dyana Tambunan experienced in her late teens. While she was in polytechnic, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. This led her to take on part-time work as a waitress to support her family financially.

“Witnessing my once-strong and resilient mother battle the illness was heart wrenching,” recalls the 25-year-old. “It left an indelible mark on my spirits and affected my studies.”

After she graduated with a Diploma in Aviation Management, she paused her plans to enter university and accepted a full-time job as a restaurant manager – a job that was easily available to her due to her experience in the food and beverage industry.

Even as Ms Dyana adapted to her immediate responsibilities, her passion for aviation remained undiminished. In the following years, she moved on from her restaurant manager role to take on a job as a financial advisor, followed by a stint as a customer service officer and later as a quality assurance manager at an IT firm. However, she never lost sight of her dream and used her savings to enrol in the SIM-RMIT Bachelor of Applied Science (Aviation) (Top-up) programme in 2020.

She took up the programme knowing that it would enhance her knowledge and skills in aviation management so that she could remain competitive in Singapore’s job market and eventually land a job in the sector.

She chose SIM-RMIT because of its reputation and the comprehensive structure of its modules, which cover a wide range of topics. She adds: “The teaching faculty members included local and international experts, which was a huge plus point for me as it exposed me to different industry practices in both local and overseas contexts.”

Another reason why she chose to study at SIM was its flexible course structure, which allowed her to balance a full-time job with her undergraduate studies.