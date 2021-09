"The main thing for parents to remember is that ADHD is a brain-based disorder of self-control. So, when a child has difficulty stopping and thinking, it is not the result of wilful disobedience, poor parenting or incompetent teaching," says Dr Dan Shapiro, a renowned developmental behavioural paediatrician based in Washington, DC.

He will deliver the keynote address at Unlocking ADHD's launch event on Friday.