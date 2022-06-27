Celebrity Parents

Fir Rahman says cooking is like parenting

The actor and father of four says both require patience and motivate one to keep on learning

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

How do you get kids to eat spicy food? Actor Fir Rahman is still figuring it out.

His two older children - son Ilhan Rezqy, nine, and daughter Izza Insyirah, six - cannot handle even the sweet chilli sauce at fast-food restaurants, he says.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline Fir Rahman says cooking is like parenting. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top