How do you get kids to eat spicy food? Actor Fir Rahman is still figuring it out.
His two older children - son Ilhan Rezqy, nine, and daughter Izza Insyirah, six - cannot handle even the sweet chilli sauce at fast-food restaurants, he says.
How do you get kids to eat spicy food? Actor Fir Rahman is still figuring it out.
His two older children - son Ilhan Rezqy, nine, and daughter Izza Insyirah, six - cannot handle even the sweet chilli sauce at fast-food restaurants, he says.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline Fir Rahman says cooking is like parenting. Subscribe