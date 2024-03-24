Final week to sign up for the ST Smart Parenting PSLE Prep Forum

SINGAPORE – If you are wondering how to support your child in his or her Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) journey, sign up for The Straits Times Smart Parenting PSLE Prep Forum on April 6.

The forum will consist of a plenary session helmed by a senior official from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and a mathematics session to guide parents on how to help their child.

Mr Ong Kong Hong, MOE’s divisional director from curriculum planning and development division 1, will share how parents can better support their child for the PSLE journey and in secondary school.

“In the lead up to the PSLE, I encourage parents to affirm their child’s interests, strengths and learning needs, and tap the diverse programmes offered by our schools that allow their children to grow and shine in the next stage of their learning journey,” he said.

Parents can also get their doubts clarified on the PSLE scoring system introduced in 2021.

“The PSLE achievement level scoring system aims to reduce fine differentiation of students’ examination results at a young age, and recognise their level of achievement regardless of how their peers have done. This allows students to have a greater variety of secondary schools to choose from, as more schools now have the same cut-off point,” he said.

ST senior education correspondent Sandra Davie will moderate the session.

In the second part of the forum, mathematics expert Yeap Ban Har, a former National Institute of Education lecturer and maths textbook author, will suggest how parents can better prepare their child for the mathematics paper as well as strategies to help their child ace the exam.

The forum will be held at SPH Media Auditorium on April 6 at 10am. Register for the event at str.sg/psle2024 by March 31.

The fees are $15 for ST subscribers and $35 for non-subscribers. For inquiries, e-mail stevents@sph.com.sg