Family of late NIE don gives $120k for endowment to spur character and citizenship education

SINGAPORE - The family of a National Institute of Education (NIE) don who died last year has given $120,000 for an endowment to spur character and citizenship education (CCE).

The late Dr Ong Yong Peng, who died aged 80, was an NIE associate professor for 25 years. Throughout his career, he was involved in the teaching of moral and character education to student teachers.

Dr Ong was a strong advocate of traditional values, such as students' respect for teachers, perseverance, and filial piety, said NIE in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 27).

While with the NIE, he also stood in as the personal Chinese-language tutor to founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1984, when Professor Chew Cheng Hai, the regular tutor, was on sabbatical leave.

The fund will go towards three annual book prize awards of up to $1,000 each to recognise student teachers who excel in character and citizenship education (CCE).

An event was held on Monday (Oct 26) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to mark the endowment. It was attended by Mrs Ong Yong Peng, the widow of Dr Ong, and her son-in-law, Mr Cheng Shoong Tat.

In a pre-recorded message shown at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said: "Character and citizenship education has been critical in developing our students holistically, anchoring them on our core values, growing their social-emotional competencies, and developing in them a deeper appreciation of Singapore."

Introduced in 2014, the CCE is a core pillar of Singapore's education system and teaches strong moral values and responsible citizenry.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has plans to revitalise the CCE curriculum next year.

NIE director Christine Goh noted that CCE is reinforced for every NIE student teacher via three values-based core courses.

"The Dr Ong Yong Peng Book Prize is timely and apt in reinforcing NIE's plans to further strengthen the delivery of CCE to the student teachers, especially through Mother Tongue languages," she said.

The Book Prizes will be awarded to the outstanding graduating student teachers from NIE's three programmes:

- Diploma in Education (Teaching of Chinese Language at Primary Level)

- Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Teaching of Chinese Language at Primary Level)

- Bachelor of Arts (Teaching at Primary Level - Candidate with Chinese Language as Academic Subject)