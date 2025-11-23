Families embrace volunteerism for their young children and teens

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Aarvin Giovanni, Ms Gurpreet Kaur and their children Ashleen and Aaryan at the Bears for Good charity roadshow at Marina Square.

SINGAPORE – Earlier in November, Mr Aarvin Giovanni, 44, introduced his two children to volunteering for the first time to get into the festive spirit.

He and his family have spent time convincing passers-by to donate $50 to get a teddy plush at the Bears for Good Central Roadshow at Marina Square. His wife is Ms Gurpreet Kaur, a 40-year-old manager in IT procurement. They have a daughter Ashleen Kaur, nine, and a six-year-old son, Aaryan Singh.