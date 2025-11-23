For subscribers
Families embrace volunteerism for their young children and teens
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Aarvin Giovanni introduced his children to volunteering through Extraordinary People’s Bears for Good campaign, aiming to instil empathy and gratitude.
- Charities highlight benefits of youth volunteering, noting strengths and offering diverse opportunities, while addressing misconceptions and the need for greater maturity.
- Chester Ong exemplifies family volunteerism by creating The Caterpillar Library and heritage tours, fostering community contribution and engagement in his children.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Earlier in November, Mr Aarvin Giovanni, 44, introduced his two children to volunteering for the first time to get into the festive spirit.
He and his family have spent time convincing passers-by to donate $50 to get a teddy plush at the Bears for Good Central Roadshow at Marina Square. His wife is Ms Gurpreet Kaur, a 40-year-old manager in IT procurement. They have a daughter Ashleen Kaur, nine, and a six-year-old son, Aaryan Singh.