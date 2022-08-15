Exposing little ones to world outside of home

Their babies may not have taken their first steps, but parents of children born during the pandemic are already sending them for classes to expose them to the world outside of home.

From gym to movement to brain development classes, enrichment centres are reporting greater enrolment rates this year for babies as young as three months old and toddlers aged up to three years, after a slowdown amid Covid-19 restrictions in the past two years.

Parents said they are sending their children for such sessions to help them in their physical and social development, especially after the young ones missed out on many social interactions during the pandemic.

Mr Leslie Tey, director of enrichment centre Sparkanauts, said its classes for five-month-olds to two-year-olds have seen an increase of 15 per cent in sign-ups this year compared with last year. Its classes, most of which are full, include flashcard, music and balancing activities.

Ms Grace Low, executive director of My Gym, said it has seen a 30 per cent increase in sign-ups and inquiries this year compared with last year for classes for children two years old and younger.

Ms Deanne Chong, chief executive of Growing up Gifted, said that compared with last year, it has seen a 40 per cent rise in enrolment in January and February for its classes covering phonics and pre-writing, which cater to children aged 10 months to 31/2 years.

She said parents have said that their children's development was affected in the past two years.

Ms Fiona Walker, group managing director of Julia Gabriel, said all its classes for children aged six months to three years are fully booked and have waiting lists. These sessions include songs, sensory play, and art and drama.

"Parents... do not wish for their children to passively watch television or the iPad the whole day. Coming to our classes allows them to step away from the monotony of being at home," said Ms Walker.

Parent Joen Hsieh, 38, said: "Covid-19 has robbed children of so much, so I want to give my children such experiences."

Each week, her 21/2-year-old daughter attends seven classes and her 14-month-old son attends five classes, including swimming, Chinese language and brain training. She forks out nearly $3,000 a month for these classes.

"I've read research on the first five years being the golden period for learning... So I just have to spend a little more on the kids at this age," said Ms Hsieh, who works in sales at a construction company. Her husband, 42, is general manager in the same firm.

Mrs Cherie Chua, 38, whose two children, aged 21/2 years and eight months, attend classes at Sparkanauts and a gym centre, wanted them to have more social interactions outside of home.

"For my daughter who's mostly at home with my helper, the classes help to break the monotony of being at home," said Mrs Chua, who works in banking.

Expert said that while the early years are important, children under the age of three learn best in the context of a close child-adult relationship.

Dr Lucy Quek, dean of curriculum and programmes at the National Institute of Early Childhood Development, said: "Learning takes place with the (primary caregiver) who has a close bond, interacts respectfully and responsively with the child."

Daily routines like feeding and bathing, which can be sensory experiences, present opportunities for learning, she said.