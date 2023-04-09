Explainer for kids and parents on ChatGPT, the new AI tool that is the talk of the town

SINGAPORE – If you spend any time online, you have probably encountered a chatbot at some point. These are the automated programs that can help you with almost everything, from ordering a pizza to booking a hotel room.

But what if the chatbot you were talking to were so advanced that it could understand your every word and respond with human-like accuracy?

That is where ChatGPT comes in. This explainer is aimed at young readers aged 10 and up, and their parents. It is produced by the team behind Little Red Dot, The Straits Times’ publication for primary schools

What is ChatGPT?

Since its release last November, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm.

The chatbot is a form of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Such tools allow users to enter prompts into a chat interface and receive results in the form of text or images created by AI.

ChatGPT has the ability to understand natural human language and respond in an impressively detailed human-like manner.

It can be used for a wide range of tasks, such as answering questions, generating code or composing essays.

Who is behind it?

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company based in San Francisco in the United States.

The company is known for creating Dall-E, a programme that generates AI images from text prompts.

How does ChatGPT work?

ChatGPT uses a technique called “natural language processing” to understand and respond to text-based conversations. It analyses the words and phrases that a user inputs, and then uses algorithms to generate a relevant and coherent response.

To allow it to understand and respond to a wide range of topics and questions, the program is trained using large amounts of text data, in a way that mimics how the human brain absorbs information. In this model, the network is trained with data drawn from sources such as books, articles and websites.

When a user enters a question or statement, ChatGPT will break it down into individual words and analyse the relationships among them. It then uses this information to generate a response that is as relevant and informative as possible.

Like other similar models, ChatGPT may sometimes produce responses that have errors or are inappropriate.

However, the program is designed to learn from its interactions with users. This means that it can understand and use the relationship between words to improve the quality and accuracy of its responses over time.