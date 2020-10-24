Ex-NUS professor accused of sexual misconduct apologises, files police report

SINGAPORE - Former National University of Singapore (NUS) professor Jeremy Fernando has apologised for the distress related to allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

He also said he filed a police report on a related aspect of the situation.

In a statement on Saturday (Oct 24), he broke his silence on the matter, saying: "I would like to apologise for the distress these events have caused to those caught up in this situation, and those closest to me."

Dr Fernando, a former Tembusu College fellow, was sacked on Oct 7 following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by two students.

NUS said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that it had made a police report "given the seriousness of the allegations". Both students had alleged that Dr Fernando made non-consensual advances towards them.

In Saturday's statement to news publication Today, Dr Fernando said: "I have also made my own report to the police on a related aspect of this situation.

"Given the ongoing nature of these investigations and because I understand I may be bound by certain obligations of confidentiality, I am unable to comment on these other proceedings at this moment."

He added that he fully accepts his dismissal from the university on the grounds of a breach of NUS' code of conduct.

"As a consequence, I was dismissed on the grounds of an intimate association with an undergraduate," he said, adding that he fully cooperated with internal investigations conducted by NUS.

He noted that police investigations are underway after the university made a police report, and he is "cooperating fully" with the process.

He also said that he had refrained from commenting on the situation so far as it "has been a period of reflection" for him and also as investigations are underway.

"I now feel that given the seriousness of the allegations made against me, it is important that I make this statement to clarify my position, as much as I am able to at this point," he said.