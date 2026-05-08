PSLE season can be tough on young minds and bodies. A TCM expert shares simple ways parents can support their child’s health, mood and confidence

With the right tools and support, children can navigate PSLE with greater balance and resilience.

Supporting your child through the lead-up to PSLE goes beyond revision timetables and grades. Just as important is helping them to build resilience, stay focused and feel emotionally grounded during this high-pressure period.

To help you make sense of common concerns like poor concentration and exam jitters, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) physician Eric Tan from Eu Yan Sang shares a holistic perspective – blending traditional wisdom with practical wellness tips to keep your child energised, calm, and ready for this important milestone.

How can I help my child stay alert while studying for long periods?

Overworking can lead to a yin deficiency (dehydration) or qi deficiency (exhaustion), which disrupts the body’s balance and lowers the quality of learning. In TCM, focus is also linked to the spleen – an organ which produces qi (vital energy) and helps protect your immunity. If the spleen is weak, a child may feel lethargic, foggy, or sleepy after meals.

Wellness tips:

Build in regular breaks : Encourage 45 to 50 minutes of study followed by a 10-minute rest.

Support with nutrition: Ensure your child eats breakfast for sustained energy throughout the day. Offer nourishing options such as Si Shen (four-herb) soup to help support qi. Limit “damp” foods – such as greasy snacks, sweets and iced drinks – which may hinder spleen function and lead to energy crashes. Include eggs, fish, leafy greens and carrots to support eye health.

Why do children tend to fall ill during exam periods?

Stress, late nights, and irregular meals weaken the body’s wei qi (defensive energy). This “shield” is produced by the spleen using nutrients and natural qi gathered through the lungs. When the wei qi is low, children become more vulnerable to colds, sore throats and coughs.

Wellness tips:

Incorporate natural immunity boosters: Add Manuka honey, goji berries, or Vitamin C-rich fruits to their diet, alongside plenty of hydration.

Allow sufficient rest: If your child falls ill, prioritise sleep and recovery over studying or play.

What brain foods can support my child during exam season?

Avoid “heaty” (inflammatory) or foods that can trigger sore throats or fevers. Focus on easy-to-digest, nutrient-dense meals.

Wellness tips:

Fuel their focus: Give your child a mental lift with chicken essence and swop sugary snacks for goji berries or nuts, like almonds and walnuts, to keep energy levels stable.

Eat in moderation: Limit sugary drinks and steer clear of unfamiliar tonics right before the big day. If you are introducing new supplements, do it early in the term and consult a professional first.

Swop sugary snacks for goji berries and include herbs in your child’s diet to help support their immunity. PHOTO: EU YAN SANG

Are there any TCM foods to take in the weeks leading up to exams?

Strength-building should be a gradual process rather than a last-minute change. Incorporate the following ingredients into your child’s diet slowly and well ahead of time before the exams.

Chinese yam ( shan yao ): Great for qi deficiency; can be added to soups or meatball.

Goji berries: Eat it as a snack to support eye health.

Black sesame or almonds: Consume in paste form. These support memory and healthy digestion.

Cordyceps: For older children who fall sick easily, a small amount may help strengthen immunity.

How can I reduce my child’s screen fatigue when studying?

Prolonged screen use and reading strain the eye muscles, which can cause tension headaches. In TCM, the eyes reflect liver (yin) health. Stress and late nights drain yin, leading to dry, irritable eyes.

Wellness tips:

Allow the eyes and surrounding muscles to relax: Every 20 minutes, look far away – preferably outside the window or at least 6m away for at least 20 seconds before returning to study.

Do an eye massage:

Press thumbs on the inner corners of the eyebrows (cuan zhu acupoint) Pinch the bridge of the nose with the index finger and thumb (jing ming acupoint) Press index fingertips on the cheekbones directly below the pupils. (si bai acupoint) Rest thumbs on the temples and use the knuckles of your index fingers to gently trace the upper and lower ridges of the eye sockets.

A simple eye massage can help ease fatigue from prolonged screen use and reading. ILLUSTRATION: EU YAN SANG

What are some simple ways to increase my child’s energy when studying?

The best qi booster is an active lifestyle. Your child should exercise regularly to restore their qi if it stagnates and revitalise their body.

Wellness tips:

Keep the body in equilibrium: Encourage a healthy balance of quiet studying and active physical activities. Relaxing exercises such as brisk walking while swinging your arms may help “open” the liver meridian, which promotes relaxation. Ensure they get sufficient rest.

Offer them herbal tea: For children who feel naturally weaker, a mild red date and codonopsis tea can provide a gentle energy boost. Always ensure they stay well-hydrated to support their physical activity and recovery.

How can I calm my anxious child before the PSLE exams?

In TCM, the heart represents the mind. When a child is nervous, they may experience a temporary deficiency of the heart’s qi, which can lead to feeling “lost” or experiencing a mental blackout. High stress can also cause qi stagnation along the liver meridian, often felt as “butterflies in the stomach.”

Wellness tips:

Build a sustainable routine: Ensure your child is well-prepared early to avoid the exhaustion of last-minute cramming, which often leads to poor memory retention. A rested body is much more effective at learning, so prioritise a consistent, early bedtime to help them feel confident and mentally sharp.

Practice active relaxation: Teach your child to take slow, deep breaths whenever they feel tension rising. Ensure the hour before sleep is screen-free and relaxing. You can also support them with a simple Kai Tian Men massage: gently stroke the area from between the eyebrows vertically up to the center of the forehead at the hairline for one to two minutes to help calm their mind.

What should my child do on the morning of the PSLE?

Keep things as normal as possible to reduce performance pressure.

Wellness tips:

Eat light: A warm, balanced breakfast is best. Do not let them overeat.

Stay focused: If they feel nervous, encourage deep breathing or reading a non-school book to distract the mind. Remind them that their hard work has prepared them well.