Embrace mother tongue with your kids

EtonHouse International Education Group senior curriculum manager Renee Sim offers tips on how to raise a bilingual child in a video.
If your children love to read, but resist picking up books in their mother tongue language, you could very well be the reason.

Children are observant and will look at what their parents are reading with them or during their own leisure time, says Ms Renee Sim, 31, senior curriculum manager at EtonHouse International Education Group and mother of a 22-month-old boy.

If you are reading only English newspapers and books, it is time you included titles in your mother tongue.

Get tips from Ms Sim on how to embrace the mother tongue language with your kids by watching this video on the ST Smart Parenting site. Find out the common mistakes to avoid to raise bilingual children.

