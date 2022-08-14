Embrace a broader definition of success: Chan Chun Sing

Major changes have been made to the education system to provide more pathways for students. Families, employers and the community have to accept and embrace a broader definition of success, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

This recognition is necessary to ensure every student can fulfil their potential, regardless of their background, the minister said at a National Day dinner.

He was outlining his vision for a new social compact among Singaporeans as the country's fourth-generation ministers, led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, embark on the Forward Singapore exercise to engage citizens on shaping the country's future.

Mr Chan said that as students choose educational paths which are aligned with their interests and strengths, families must embrace their choices, and give them the encouragement and space to grow.

"As a community, we ought to celebrate and reward the diversity of talent, and not pigeonhole our students according to a singular, narrow yardstick of success.

"We also need the support of industries to be nimble in the ways they hire, recognise and support our workers - in valuing skills and character traits, rather than falling back on early educational achievements, in recognising that people will grow, and thus emphasising continuous upskilling and reskilling to help them unleash their potential," he added.

He said: "As a society, we must avoid placing importance only on what is easily measurable, and forgetting to appreciate what is more important but not so easily measurable."

He noted that system-wide changes - such as moving away from streaming in secondary schools and expanding direct and aptitude-based admissions for post-secondary education, are meant to recognise strengths and talents beyond grades.

The dinner held at Tanjong Pagar Community Club was attended by over 650 residents, grassroots leaders and representatives from clan associations, as well as Tanjong Pagar GRC MPs Indranee Rajah, Alvin Tan, Eric Chua and Joan Pereira, and Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong.

In his speech, Mr Chan identified three traits that should distinguish Singapore as it renews the social compact: It should be a place where everyone can achieve their best regardless of background, strive to leave behind a better future for generations to come, and can contribute meaningfully regardless of their stage in life.

This is why no effort is spared in investing in hardware, from Tuas port to Changi Airport, MRT lines, schools and healthcare facilities.

The country has to strengthen its capabilities and connections too, he added, so it can continue to attract talent and investments.

"Our measure of success is not how many good jobs we can create for Singaporeans only in Singapore. Our measure of success is how many good jobs we can create for Singaporeans all across the world by growing the companies in Singapore and beyond Singapore," he said.

The competition to create good jobs for the next generation starts now, he said.

There is also a need to rethink how all Singaporeans can chip in, he added.

He noted that many of the guests present at the dinner go above and beyond the call of duty to reach out to those in need.

"Many of the industries here offer us places where we can support people from disadvantaged backgrounds. You re-engineer your places of work to allow people with special needs to join you," he said.

"You did all these, not because the Government told you to do so. You did all these because you believe in it - that over and beyond just paying the taxes, you will put in what you can to make Singapore a community that is more closely knit, more caring, more heartwarming."

Thanking them for their efforts, the minister said such actions can be strengthened.

"For all of us who have benefited from the system, who have done well in the system, let us remember that we achieved these because we have a society that allows us to achieve these," he added.

They have a duty to pay it forward, and do their best to enable the rest to succeed, he said.