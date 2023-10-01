Eight questions to ask when selecting a secondary school

SINGAPORE – Students entering Secondary 1 in 2024 will no longer be placed in Express and Normal streams. Instead, they will take subjects at levels that suit their interests and abilities.
How will this change the daily school experience for students and how will they be grouped for lessons?
These are some questions parents should ask when selecting a secondary school for their child, said principals.
Many secondary schools will be holding physical open houses in November so parents and students can check out the different programmes offered and speak to current students about their experience.
Below are eight questions suggested by secondary school principals, which parents can ask teachers, current students and their child, so they can pick a school best suited for him or her.
1. What is a typical school day like?
The secondary school experience has changed slightly post-pandemic.
With a blended learning approach introduced in 2021, schools may have a fortnightly home-based learning day during certain terms.
Kranji Secondary principal Goh Soon Hoe said parents should check with the schools on what the life of a secondary school student entails, so as to better manage expectations and prepare for it.
“Parents whose eldest child is joining a secondary school for the first time, may benchmark a school day using their primary school experience. But school days are longer in secondary school as there are more subjects,” he said.
A related question that some parents may be interested in is: What time does school start?
Some schools, like St Andrew’s Secondary, have moved their start time to 8am to give students more time to rest.
Said St Andrew’s Secondary principal Lee Han Hwa: “Some parents are concerned with the start time for regular school days as they like their sons to have sufficient sleep. Since January, we have started school at 8am and this move has been welcomed by the parents and boys.”
2. What are the benefits of full subject-based banding (SBB)?
Full SBB was first piloted in 28 secondary schools in 2020 and has been progressively rolled out to more secondary schools.
In 2024, Sec 1 students in 120 schools will go through the full SBB experience, which provides more customisation and flexibility for each student’s learning needs.
Even though schools have been piloting the programme, parents should ask how it will impact their child, said Mr Goh from Kranji Secondary.
“It will be reassuring to ask about the success stories of full SBB, the benefits and how students are growing and exploring their strengths and interests now that they are no longer being streamed,” he said.
Another way is for parents to ask how they can partner the school to make the best of full SBB, in terms of their child’s development and well-being, he added.
Anderson Secondary principal Tan Po Chin said parents can ask what full SBB means for the daily experiences of the students, as well as the kinds of opportunities the initiative has opened up for the current students.
For instance, students now have the opportunity to learn with different groups of schoolmates more regularly, compared with when they were attending classes according to academic streams.
Or a student who takes the majority of his subjects at the Normal (Academic) level (or G2-level from 2024 onwards), could also take, for instance, English at a more demanding level if he is strong in his language, said Ms Tan.
3. Will students be in mixed form classes throughout their secondary school journey?
Students will be in mixed form classes in lower secondary, and schools have the autonomy to decide how to structure their form classes.
Some schools group students by co-curricular activities (CCAs), while others assign students from all three streams – Express, Normal Academic and Normal Technical, making sure to include a diverse range of students in each class.
Holy Innocents’ High School principal Rebecca Chew said mixing three courses provides valuable opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds and abilities to interact with peers of different strengths and interests.
“They work together as a class, build meaningful friendships and appreciate one another’s strengths, which will benefit them in life,” said Mrs Chew.
At St Andrew’s Secondary, which is in its fourth year of piloting full SBB, form teachers have followed their classes from Sec 1 in 2020 to Sec 4 in 2023.
“We hope that by fostering a strong teacher-student relationship and peer relations, our boys will grow in their sense of purpose and belonging to the school,” said Mr Lee.
4. What kind of learning support does the school have to help my child?
Bowen Secondary principal Loh Chih Hui said students have diverse educational needs, and when making the transition from primary to secondary school, some may encounter difficulties or may not know how to optimise their learning abilities.
It would be good for parents to find out the kinds of help available as schools have different kinds of support. For example, one way is to structure positive and motivating learning environments or experiences.
“This would enhance students’ personal capacity to develop good study skills or habits,” he said.
Mrs Chew said parents who ask about support measures will be introduced to the school community and learn more about how the school creates a caring and conducive environment for learning.
Mr Goh added that parents should ask schools directly about the support that will be provided if their child has special needs.
“All schools are equipped with Special Education Need (SEN) officers, and teachers are also generally equipped with basic awareness. However, each case is different and hence it is best to talk to the staff during the Open House,” he said.
5. Ask current students what they enjoy most or find meaningful about their school experience.
Mr Loh suggested that parents ask current students what they look forward to when they go to school, and what their favourite lessons and activities are in school as this will help them see the different aspects of the school experience.
“The favourite lessons and activities of current students can give a sense of what excites them. For example, specific approaches to learning, or school programmes such as co-curricular activities, or camps,” he said.
Anderson Secondary’s Ms Tan said that asking current students what they enjoy and what they are most proud of regarding their school, will help parents and prospective students discern the distinguishing features of the school.
6. What subjects are available in upper secondary? Are there special subjects not offered in all schools?
Subject combinations, especially in upper secondary, differ across schools.
In addition, schools may offer different modules under the non-examinable applied learning programme, ranging from health and food science to speech and drama to media literacy.
The programme focuses on applying knowledge to authentic settings in society to help students appreciate the relevance of what they are learning.
Some schools are identified to offer certain subjects not available in other schools. For example, Kranji Secondary offers O-level computing and is one of the pilot schools offering the Modular Foreign Language subjects.
7. Ask your child what his or her ranked choices will be and why.
The principals agreed that it is essential to involve the child in deciding on the secondary school.
Mr Goh said of all the questions parents may ask when it comes to their child’s school selection, this is the most important one and the one they should be focusing on.
“It is important for the child to own his or her decisions. While parents may have their own preferences, it is the child experiencing the school life. That becomes critical, especially if the child faces difficulties and/or challenges in school,” he said.
Ms Tan from Anderson Secondary said she would not only recommend that parents ask their children about their school preferences, but would also advise them to delve more deeply with their children into the reasons for their choices.
“These could be factors pertaining to proximity and profile of the school, as well as special programmes and subjects the school may offer. It is important for parents and children to reach a common understanding so their children can exercise ownership over their choices.”
Mr Loh added that when parents ask their children about their strengths and interests, or what they enjoy about their school experiences – including learning environment, programmes and CCAs – it will give a better understanding of what the children would like to have in their secondary school.
8. Ask your child how he or she will thrive in the school he or she is posted to, even if it is not the child’s first choice.
Mr Goh said it is critical that parents help their child make the best out of his or her posting, regardless of whether the child gets into his or her top-choice school.
“Some children go into denial and despair when they are posted to their second- or third-choice school. This inevitably sets in motion a whole series of negative school experiences, and is sometimes reinforced by the perceptions from their parents and relatives or friends,” he said.
He suggested having these conversations before the posting results are released.
ST Smart Parenting Post-PSLE Forum
The Straits Times will be organising a forum on Oct 21 to guide parents on the best strategies to select a secondary school for their child.
Principals from five secondary schools will share their experiences on full subject-based banding (SBB) and how it has benefited their students.
Also hear from students from two schools who have gone through full SBB on what they think of their secondary school journey.
The forum will be held on Saturday, Oct 21, from 10am to 12.15pm, at SPH Media in Toa Payoh North.
Registration starts on Oct 2 at str.sg/postpsle23. Register by Oct 15.