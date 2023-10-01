Eight questions to ask when selecting a secondary school

SINGAPORE – Students entering Secondary 1 in 2024 will no longer be placed in Express and Normal streams. Instead, they will take subjects at levels that suit their interests and abilities.

How will this change the daily school experience for students and how will they be grouped for lessons?

These are some questions parents should ask when selecting a secondary school for their child, said principals.

Many secondary schools will be holding physical open houses in November so parents and students can check out the different programmes offered and speak to current students about their experience.

Below are eight questions suggested by secondary school principals, which parents can ask teachers, current students and their child, so they can pick a school best suited for him or her.

1. What is a typical school day like?

The secondary school experience has changed slightly post-pandemic.

With a blended learning approach introduced in 2021, schools may have a fortnightly home-based learning day during certain terms.

Kranji Secondary principal Goh Soon Hoe said parents should check with the schools on what the life of a secondary school student entails, so as to better manage expectations and prepare for it.

“Parents whose eldest child is joining a secondary school for the first time, may benchmark a school day using their primary school experience. But school days are longer in secondary school as there are more subjects,” he said.

A related question that some parents may be interested in is: What time does school start?

Some schools, like St Andrew’s Secondary, have moved their start time to 8am to give students more time to rest.

Said St Andrew’s Secondary principal Lee Han Hwa: “Some parents are concerned with the start time for regular school days as they like their sons to have sufficient sleep. Since January, we have started school at 8am and this move has been welcomed by the parents and boys.”