Efforts to be intensified to improve bilingual abilities of Malay children: Maliki

SINGAPORE - Efforts will be intensified to improve the bilingual abilities of Malay children while they are still schooling, said Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman on Saturday (July 10).

Dr Maliki said it is worrying that more young Malays in Singapore are not speaking their mother tongue as the main language of communication, compared to a decade ago.

Last year, about 63 per cent of Malays between five and 14 years old spoke English at home, compared to 25 per cent in 2010, according to the 2020 population census released last month.

"Although we acknowledge the importance of proficiency in English among our children, this trend is worrying from the perspective of challenges that they will face in mastering the Malay language," said Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

He noted that many Malay teachers and academics, as well as Malay community leaders in Singapore have expressed their concerns over this trend.

"When you lose a language, you lose a community. We need to address this issue so that the Malays will not lose their identity," he said.

Dr Maliki was speaking at the launch of Fiesta Bahasa, a biennial festival organised by the Malay Language Learning and Promotion Committee to promote the Malay language that will be held until Aug 31.

The committee will continue its efforts to encourage the use and learning of the Malay language, he said.

This includes teaching students about Malay gastronomy such as herbs and traditional spices, and a reading programme for primary school pupils.

The committee will also provide funds to organisations that carry out projects related to Malay language and culture, said Dr Maliki.

More funding will also be provided to the committee for the financial periods of 2021 to 2025, he added.

Students, teachers and parents will be able to learn more about the Malay language, literature and culture at Fiesta Bahasa.



Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman (centre) at the e-Fiesta Bahasa event, on July 10, 2021. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



The activities include learning booths designed by teachers and pre-recorded sharing sessions by speakers from various fields on topics such as how parents can support their children in learning the Malay language at home.

Virtual tours of the Singapore River and Kampong Glam will also be available at the festival. Participants can also take part in an escape room game to learn more about the Malay language.

More information on the festival can be found at www.fiestabahasa.sg.