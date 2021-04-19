EAE helps identify students' wide range of talents

As the new academic year starts for polytechnics today, The Straits Times speaks to students who have taken the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) route to their first day of school.

The EAE scheme is an aptitude-based programme for students holding O-level or Institute of Technical Education certificates, or adults with two or more years of relevant work experience.

The EAE has allowed polytechnics to evaluate students based on factors outside of academic achievement.

Ms Nancy Tan, director of Ngee Ann Polytechnic's academic affairs and planning office, said: "The EAE also enables us to recognise a wider range of talents, for example, their leadership, entrepreneurship, arts, community service and sports that may add diversity to the overall campus and learning experience at Ngee Ann Polytechnic."

These qualities are often complemented by a strong interest in their chosen subject.

Dr Dawn Er, Programme Chair for the diploma in pharmaceutical science in Republic Polytechnic's School of Applied Science, said: "Students who are admitted through the EAE pathway typically show strong aptitude and keen interest in pharmaceutical science, and are highly motivated to learn about drug development and master medication dispensing skills."

She added: "They are clear about their career goals - to seek a fulfilling career in the pharmaceutical and/or healthcare industries and making a difference in the lives of others."

The EAE programme began in 2016.

Last year, 20 per cent or about 4,400 polytechnic places went to students who applied through the EAE.