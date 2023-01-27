'Family' dinners, soft skills workshops and more: Creating a culture of support helps medical students adapt and excel

For someone who already has a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Life Sciences like Dr Adeline Lam, one might think that getting a Doctor of Medicine (MD) would be a piece of cake.

But medical school provides its own set of challenges.

At Duke-NUS Medical School, students are assessed several times a week on their medical knowledge, especially in their first year. When Dr Lam began medical school, she found herself playing catch-up with the intensive regimen of testing, particularly for someone who came from the research-centric, benchwork-heavy nature of PhD study.

“It had been some time since I graduated from university,” she says. “Being a little bit older, it took me a while to get used to burning the midnight oil for exams again, so there was quite a challenge in the transition.”

Managing the demands of medical school

Dr Lam’s story is not uncommon among medical students, according to Dr Suzanne Goh, Associate Dean of Student Affairs at Duke-NUS.

She says: “Our students have to balance many hours of study to acquire and understand the tremendous amount of medical knowledge needed, with long hours in the clinical environment honing their hard and soft clinical skills – all while clearing high stakes exams and participating in research to push the boundaries of how to help patients.”