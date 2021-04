SINGAPORE - Hoping to be able to combine his future job with his passion for travelling, 24-year-old Indra Dermawan Yuhanis wanted to pursue tourism in his polytechnic course of choice.

Under the usual method of jointly applying to all polytechnics, he would not have been able to apply for the tourism and resort management diploma course at Ngee Ann Polytechnic as his Nitec certificate in retail services did not allow him to.