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Don’t say ‘just do your best’: What your child actually needs to hear before the PSLE

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – It is just days before the PSLE, and you want nothing more than to be your child’s biggest cheerleader. You offer what feels like the ultimate comforting phrase: “Just do your best.”