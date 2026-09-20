Don’t say ‘just do your best’: What your child actually needs to hear before the PSLE
- Parents should use calm, grounding words and acknowledge their child's feelings to ease PSLE panic, rather than offering empty reassurances like "just do your best".
- For children unprepared for the PSLE, parents should focus on achievable tasks and maintain simple study routines.
- Parents must avoid comparisons and conditional praise, emphasising unconditional love and support.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – It is just days before the PSLE, and you want nothing more than to be your child’s biggest cheerleader. You offer what feels like the ultimate comforting phrase: “Just do your best.”