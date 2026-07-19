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SINGAPORE – I recently counted the number of weekends left in the year and realised there are 23. Twenty-three only! With 29 already behind us.

That makes me slightly anxious. While the first half of the year has been all right for our family, I worry that the remaining weeks and months will trickle away in the routine activities – work or school, meals, household matters and chores – and the rushing about that make up most of our family life.

Already, too many years are starting to blur into one another. What highlights stick in my memory from three years ago, when my youngest daughter was in Secondary 2 and my middle daughter in her first year of polytechnic? It’s a struggle to recall anything distinctive.

I don’t want to simply see the year through and hope for a better year ahead. I want this year to be memorable, filled with meaningful shared experiences, and for our family to have many significant joyful moments together.

So many potential things to do and only 23 weekends left to do them. And if you or your children are taking part in the National Day Parade, you have even fewer weekends free.

If your child is taking the PSLE, your schedule is probably already busy, perhaps with extra coaching sessions, given that the oral exam and listening comprehension component are in August.

If this year is an O-level or A-level year for the family, you’re not going anywhere until November. I know because that’s how we spent last year, when my youngest was taking her O Levels.

Every weekend is precious if your son is enlisting for his national service soon or doing his basic military training.

And it can be a challenge finding a fortnight when university, polytechnic and MOE school vacations overlap.

That’s why last week saw me staring at the calendar and thinking aloud to my husband as he wandered in and out of the room doing his own thing: “So if we want to... and then in December we normally... but this year... There might be a window only in June 2027!”

And that’s why I’ve become one of those organised people who book others in advance.

To my family, I recently wrote: “Plse block off week after Christmas, say 26th to 30th, for a short family hol, 5 of us.”

A super-busy friend was messaged by me: “Send me your travel dates for the rest of the year.”

You just know that if you don’t book your older kids – or some friends, for that matter – in advance, there’ll always be someone who says regretfully: “Oops, that’s the weekend I made plans to...”

Make things happen

When you’re in your 20s and trying to act cool, you can afford to leave social encounters to chance or impulse. “I’ll see you around when I see you around.” “Two months’ time? (Airy laugh.) I don’t even know what I’ll be doing next week.”

Decades later, I’m convinced that few things happen that we don’t actively make happen.

If it’s important enough to long for it, then plan it, organise it and reach out to others. Check their schedules. Rearrange your own. Work that calendar.

Some dates are already locked in: National Day (family barbecue?). Charity walk. Weekend before child’s birthday. Weekend before dad’s birthday. Weekend before Christmas. Christmas. New Year.

I want to fit in a walk on a nature trail we haven’t been to before. I check the tide tables to see if there is a day when we can visit Chek Jawa. It has to be a weekend and the tide has to be low (under half a metre) at a suitable time, not at 5am. There are cultural performances, concerts and exhibitions worth visiting or buying tickets for, months in advance.

I’m still annoyed that no one else in the family managed to catch the Dinosaurs, Extinctions, Us exhibition at the Science Centre that ended earlier this year because it was a good experience and I know my children would have enjoyed it. Next time, I’ll just buy the tickets and make everyone go.

I don’t believe that positive family relationships happen by magic or accident. They take resolve, care, time and decisions about priorities. And someone determined. “Love is chanceful as weather,” wrote the poet Cecil Day-Lewis. I’m not leaving it to chance.

And then there’s the special needs member of the family

The common situation with most teenagers and adult children is too many social activities and friends and not enough time. Their interests seem to change every few years, and that’s fine – I see that as growth.

But for my special needs daughter, 22, it’s the opposite. She goes to her day activity centre and comes home. The next day, she goes to her day activity centre and comes home. She did that last year, she’s doing that this year and she’ll probably be doing that in five years’ time.

It feels a little bit like limbo and I don’t know how to change that right now.

If she were to look back on 2026, what achievements would she see? What were the milestones? What happy times? How do I make the rest of the year meaningful for her too?

I feel troubled and a little guilty, but also determined not to waste the rest of the year. There are still 23 weekends left. There’s still time to do things differently.

• Jill Lim is a mother of three and a book editor with Straits Times Press. She has written four children’s books, including My Colouring Book Is Ruined!, about a child with autism.