Doctor tapped 2 books to maintain hope and faith during Japanese Occupation

SINGAPORE - Throughout World War II, Dr James Mark Jeyasebasingam Supramaniam carried two books with him - the New Testament of the Bible and an autograph book.

The two books would come to tell the story of how the career medical doctor and civil servant survived the war.

They have remained carefully preserved by his son, lawyer Paul Supramaniam, almost 77 years now after the Japanese surrender in September 1945.

The autograph book bears a collection of signatures and messages from various people in English, Chinese and Tamil - some remembering the dead, but others expressing friendship, faith and hope for the future.

The names reflect Singapore's major ethnic groups, along with a couple of British names and even Japanese ones.

The messages captured in the book give insight into how people coped in the face of uncertainty and danger, the younger Supramaniam, 65, told The Straits Times.

"The book and the messages tell the story of the essence of Singapore - a strong survival instinct, our ability to come together during adversity.

"These were statements written by people who did not know if they were going to last the day. But what comes across very strongly is that besides their insecurities, they talk about hope for a better future."

He added: "More than statues or monuments, the written word speaks and makes the history real and present."