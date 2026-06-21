Disney Dessert Besties at Pasir Ris Mall, Drone Soccer Try-outs at Chinatown Point

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Shop the Disney Dessert Besties plushies at the pop-up event at Pasir Ris Mall.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Disney Dessert Besties at Pasir Ris Mall

This is your final chance to shop the Disney Dessert Besties plushies as they head to Pasir Ris Mall from June 23 to 28, marking the last of four stops across Singapore. The pop-up event had previously travelled to three sister Allgreen Malls – Great World, The Seletar Mall and Tanglin Mall – earlier in June.

Located at Pasir Ris Mall’s Basement 2 atrium, the pop-up features dessert-themed keychain plushies inspired by Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy.

Keep an eye out for event-exclusive items: Mickey Waffles topped with “whipped cream”, Minnie Pancakes with “strawberries”, and various Disney friends reimagined as ice-cream treats.

Snag each Disney Dessert Besties plushie for $19 or a set of four for $65. To add to the fun, buy the set between June 26 and 28, and your family can watch staff “scoop, bake or flip” the plushies into a pastry box.

During the weekend, shoppers who spend at least $20 at the mall can redeem a same-day pass for a workshop to make a clay fridge magnet. Held twice daily, these sessions are limited to the first 20 redemptions each.

The pop-up also coincides with the launch of Pasir Ris Town Square on Level 1, a community space linking the shopping centre to the MRT station and bus interchange. To celebrate, a festival will run from June 26 to 28, with giveaways, bubble shows, carnival stilt walkers and more. Catch the opening ceremony on June 26 at 6pm.

Go to pasirrismall.com.sg for details.

Drone soccer try-outs at Chinatown Point

Manoeuvre a drone through the opponent’s goal ring to score points. PHOTO: CAPITOL SINGAPORE & CHINATOWN POINT

With the World Cup in full swing, your family can get in on the football action with a playful twist. Head over to Chinatown Point’s Level 1 atrium to enjoy free game stations.

Running until June 28, Robo Car Soccer challenges players to steer a ball into the goalpost using remote-controlled cars.

Also, create a personalised digital football avatar at the AI Photobooth by Lenovo. Select your favourite jersey, strike a winning pose and snap a picture. Then, download your avatar by scanning a QR code.

From June 29 to July 5, the action moves to the drone soccer arena. Previously held at Capitol Singapore, this unique challenge tests your skills as you manoeuvre a flyer through the opponent’s goal ring to score points.

Beyond the games, Chinatown Point and its sister properties – Chijmes, Capitol Singapore and Perennial Business City – are offering rewards for shoppers who spend at least $40.

Get instant rewards of dining and shopping vouchers, plus entry into a grand lucky draw for a Lenovo gaming laptop worth more than $4,000.

Find out more at str.sg/b3Pf