Did you know? Not all heroes wear capes: As a plain-clothes Home Team civilian officer, you can protect Singapore too

Jumpstart your Home Team career If you appreciate the safety and security we enjoy in Singapore and are keen to be part of efforts to safeguard our way of life, check out the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Merit Scholarship. Launched in 2019, it is awarded to candidates who wish to pursue a civilian career as a generalist under the Home Affairs Senior Executive scheme, or as a specialist in one of the five tracks: Intelligence, Psychology, Commercial Affairs, Science and Technology, and Internal Security.

You don't have to don a uniform to join the Home Team to safeguard the safety and security of Singapore. While uniformed officers are often in the public eye handling the front-line operations, there are also civilian officers — the “silent heroes” — who work alongside their uniformed counterparts.

Civilian officers with skills in different fields can take up a variety of positions, from developing and enhancing plans and policies, conducting investigation work, to innovating cutting-edge technologies in empowering the daily operations of the various Home Team Departments.

Three civilian officers tell us why they love their jobs and about their "special powers" as everyday heroes in plain clothes.

1. The Crime Scene Specialist, Science and Technology track

Mr Harith Shah Roslan, 29

Origin story: Harith had always been keen on a career in forensics. He chose to read Biomedical Science to build up his foundation and knowledge in forensic science, before he joined HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency). Now a crime scene specialist, he approaches crime scenes with a mindset that there is a logical explanation behind every action. His work merges science and crime as he pieces together information retrieved from the scene to reconstruct a sequence of events. Five years into his job, Harith says he hopes his efforts will deter crime and bring closure to victims' families.

Mission: Deployed to the Singapore Police Force to analyse crime scenes and ensure that evidence is identified, recovered and examined to facilitate investigation efforts.

Special abilities: Timely response to crime scenes. Objective assessment of the scene. Thorough documentation, search, and examination of evidence. Positive attitude towards learning. Ability to keep an open mind. Good team player.

Most memorable moment with the Home Team As a new officer, attending to my first homicide case in 2016 was challenging, as the sight of the crime scene was difficult to stomach. Fortunately, with encouragement from my teammates, I focused on my role and did my part in the investigation of the scene. I felt accomplished for getting through the complex case, especially since it was my first. I learnt a lot from my colleagues, and I was happy to be part of the team that helped close the case. Mr Harith Shah Roslan Crime scene specialist, Home Team Science and Technology Agency

2. The Research Analyst, Internal Security Track

'Ms Charlene Ng', 25

Origin story: 'Charlene' (pseudonym) had not planned on joining the Internal Security Department (ISD) until she chanced upon ISD’s recruitment drive. During the recruitment process, she learnt more about the different roles at ISD, and realised that the role of a research analyst was aligned to her interests in writing and investigation work. Though relatively new to her job, the Social Sciences alumna from the National University of Singapore has been involved in various decision-making processes with real-world impact.

Mission: To scan the horizon for developments as well as emerging trends and security threats, make timely and accurate assessments, review policies and synthesise information into useful intelligence, help keep Singapore safe and sovereign.

Special abilities: Meticulous with an eye for detail. Ability to join the dots quickly and accurately. Interest in current affairs and ability to appreciate how global developments can impact Singapore’s internal security.

Most memorable moment with the Home Team I was involved in a case just a few months into my job and got my first taste of investigative work. I found it exhilarating to piece together information from different sources to understand the case. Through this experience, I also had the chance to work closely with officers from different divisions. I saw how everyone pulled through tirelessly and adopted creative methods to move investigations forward. I felt tremendously proud to be part of the team. 'Ms Charlene Ng' Research analyst, Internal Security Department

3. The Investigation Officer, Commercial Affairs Track

Mr Daniel Neubronner, 26

Origin story: Daniel became interested in commercial crime when he took a forensic accounting module at university. Upon graduation, he applied for the role of an investigation officer with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Commercial Affairs Department's International Cooperation Branch, which works with various local and foreign law enforcement agencies to investigate criminal activity with transnational elements. One year into his job, he finds it gratifying to help victims who have “unwittingly entered into transactions initiated by nefarious elements”, and to bring perpetrators to justice.

Mission: To investigate money-laundering offences in Singapore, where such transactions may be tied to crimes committed overseas.

Special abilities: Healthy scepticism for information presented at face value. Ability to deal with multiple facets of the investigation process (such as interviewing victims and witnesses, gathering and analysing documentary evidence, and interrogating suspects). Keen eye for details. An inquisitive mind.

Most memorable moment with the Home Team I was fortunate to be part of the Home Team Foundation Course — a two-week residential course that is specially designed for all newcomers to the Home Team. I interacted with officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau, Singapore Prison Service, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Singapore Civil Defence Force, among others. We visited various Home Team agencies and learnt more about their varied roles yet common mission to keep our society safe and secure. I also developed a greater understanding for the work undertaken by my counterparts in the various agencies. Mr Daniel Neubronner Investigation officer, Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore Police Force

Click here to find out more about the MHA Merit Scholarship.