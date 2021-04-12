Days of learning from home

Full home-based learning was implemented across all schools from April 8 last year, a day after Singapore entered the circuit breaker.

It lasted for about a month until May 4 before the school holidays began.

In June, students from different levels alternated between home-based learning and classes in school on a weekly basis.

Daily face-to-face classes were conducted only for the graduating cohorts of Primary 6 and Secondary 4 and 5.

Students from all cohorts returned to school daily from June 29.

During the month of full home-based learning, they spent about four to six hours a day on both online and offline learning.

This meant that students needed a laptop or tablet with Internet access to complete some assignments and attend classes on video-conferencing platforms conducted by their teachers, most of whom were also working from home.

The Student Learning Space platform, which the Ministry of Education had earlier introduced in 2018, played a key role in home-based learning.

Teachers used it to curate and upload resources such as videos and slides and track their students' progress, while students could submit their work there too.

Teachers also found other means to make remote lessons more engaging through apps like Scribble, Kahoot and Mentimeter to set quizzes and play games.