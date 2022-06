SINGAPORE - Late last year, Dr Hishamuddin Badaruddin was so inspired by his second son that he wrote a post on LinkedIn. It went viral and has racked up more than 38,000 reactions and over 1,000 comments on the social media platform to date.

His heartfelt post on Izzuddin, a 13-year-old who has mild autism and attends a mainstream school, touched many.