Nan Chiau High School takes advanced Chinese language students beyond textbooks and regular classroom

SINGAPORE - For Ms Chong Ka Wuei's students, appreciation for Chinese literature extends beyond analysing the written word in classrooms.

Students enrolled in the Chinese Language Elective Programme (Clep) at Nan Chiau High School also learnt to appreciate films by Singapore filmmaker Eva Tang, produce broadcasting programmes with UFM 100.3 DJ Chang Cheng Yao, and write modern prose with local writer, You Jin, among others.

Ms Chong, subject head of the Special Assistance Programme (SAP) and Clep coordinator, said: "We want our activities to be more engaging and interesting, and not traditional, so we discussed with our HOD (head of department) and school leaders what kinds of activities we can have, other than to just read a literature book, and learn from that."

A room dedicated to Clep students officially opened on Monday (March 8), which coincided with the school's 74th Anniversary.

The school has 25 Secondary 3 and 31 Secondary 4 students currently enrolled in Clep, a two-year advanced Chinese language and literature course introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2020. The programme is offered in selected secondary schools to students with the aptitude and keen interest in the subjects.

The third-storey Clep room comprises a 45-seater classroom, where lessons will be conducted, and a 20-seater study room open to the Clep students for them to do their revisions and conduct discussions with schoolmates.

Speaking at the opening of the Clep room, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling said in Mandarin: "I hope that in such a excellent learning environment with a literary atmosphere, Clep students can be culturally nurtured and inspired and become better in mastering the Chinese language to become talents who are bilingual and bicultural."

Clep classes were previously conducted in regular classrooms.

Secondary 4 student, Melissa Goh Zhi Yu, 16, said the new room was quieter and a more conducive learning environment. "As for the study room, I think it will really benefit Clep students because it provide us with a quiet and distraction-free place," she added.

Nan Chiau High principal Siau Fong Fui said that exposing the students to a range of genres and spectrum of activities motivates them to explore the Chinese language and literature beyond the scopes they have come to expect.

She added: "It is letting the students have ownership and voice. For example, in producing the programme with Cheng Yao, they are given quite a bit of liberty to decide on the theme and whom they want to interview."



Chinese writings from the Clep Room at Nan Chiau High School on March 8, 2021. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Clep students said they have become more appreciative of the Chinese language.

Secondary 4 student Amber Lee Kei Yen, 16, said: "I feel that the Chinese language is actually quite versatile and interesting, and would want to learn more about it. It's not just an examination subject; it's an art form that can be appreciated through many ways and perspectives."