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Football is a talent for which students can seek Direct School Admission to selected schools that offer a specialised curriculum for those who prefer practice-oriented and hands-on learning.

SINGAPORE – Crest Secondary School in Jurong East will offer Direct School Admission (DSA) based on football for students taking the Primary School Leaving Examination from 2026.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) made the announcement on May 5 in a media statement. The DSA exercise for admission to secondary schools in 2027 opens for application on May 6 at 11am and closes on June 2 at 4.30pm.

Like Spectra Secondary School in Woodlands, Crest offers a specialised curriculum for students who prefer practice-oriented and hands-on learning.

Students must be eligible for posting group 1 or posting group 1/2 under full subject-based banding, which means a PSLE score of 25 to 30.

Both Crest and Spectra offer students core academic subjects, such as English language and mathematics, and ITE Skills Subjects, with students graduating with the Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate and ITE Skills Subject Certificate.

The DSA exercise for admission to junior colleges (DSA-JC) will also begin on May 6 and close on June 2.

MOE said interested students may submit the applications directly to the JCs. They are encouraged to check the MOE DSA-JC website for important dates and timelines, and how the exercise will be conducted.

Students should also visit the websites of specific JCs for details as their application periods, procedures and selection criteria may differ, MOE added.

DSA provides a pathway for students to gain admission to secondary schools or JCs based on their interests, aptitude and potential, beyond their performance at the national examinations.

Secondary schools and JCs can take in up to 20 per cent of their non-Integrated Programme Secondary 1 or Junior College 1 intake via the DSA exercise.

Applications for early admission to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics based on course-specific aptitude and interests will start from May 20 and June 1, respectively.

The Early Admissions Exercise provides a pathway for final-year ITE Nitec and Higher Nitec, N-level and O-level students to apply for and receive conditional offers to study at ITE and the polytechnics.

The exercise is also open to students from schools offering a specialised curriculum, like Crest and Spectra, as well as to working adults with at least two years of relevant work experience.