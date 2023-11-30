Cosmic rides and fun activities galore: Keep the kids occupied at free indoor space-themed carnival

Prepare for lift-off: An interstellar family adventure awaits.

Families with young children need not travel far this December school holidays for a unique cosmic experience. From Dec 2 to 31, 2023, Singapore EXPO Hall 6 is transformed into the home base of the largest indoor space-themed carnival in Singapore – Space Fest @ EXPO.

From thrilling rides to cosmos-inspired activities, there’s a universe of excitement to explore for every family member at this year’s event.

Here are some of the highlights families can enjoy at Space Fest @ EXPO.

Ride through space-themed attractions

Visitors can look forward to an immersive experience with over 20 space-themed carnival rides and games.

Like astronauts observing the planet from space, families simulate the experience when they ride atop the Earth Observatory, a 4m-high Ferris wheel in the middle of the cavernous hall. For a bouncing good time, bring your kids to Uran Astro Jump, spaced-themed inflatables for young astronauts in training. You can also experience the charm of a classic carousel with a cosmic twist at Mercury-Go-Round.