Cosmic rides and fun activities galore: Keep the kids occupied at free indoor space-themed carnival

Prepare for lift-off: An interstellar family adventure awaits.
Families with young children need not travel far this December school holidays for a unique cosmic experience. From Dec 2 to 31, 2023, Singapore EXPO Hall 6 is transformed into the home base of the largest indoor space-themed carnival in Singapore – Space Fest @ EXPO.
From thrilling rides to cosmos-inspired activities, there’s a universe of excitement to explore for every family member at this year’s event.
Here are some of the highlights families can enjoy at Space Fest @ EXPO.
Ride through space-themed attractions
Visitors can look forward to an immersive experience with over 20 space-themed carnival rides and games.
Like astronauts observing the planet from space, families simulate the experience when they ride atop the Earth Observatory, a 4m-high Ferris wheel in the middle of the cavernous hall. For a bouncing good time, bring your kids to Uran Astro Jump, spaced-themed inflatables for young astronauts in training. You can also experience the charm of a classic carousel with a cosmic twist at Mercury-Go-Round.
Beyond the exhilarating rides, families can dive into a universe of creativity with various space-themed craft workshops designed to spark imagination and offer hands-on fun for all ages.
Snap stellar memories, savour cosmic delights
More than the thrilling rides and interactive workshops, this year’s Space Fest is where you can make stellar memories with Instagram-worthy installations.
Step into the festival and be greeted by a neon-infused space tunnel at the entrance, which sets the stage for an out-of-this-world experience. Make sure you do not miss the moon landing backdrop for a chance to create a snapshot that looks like you’ve just walked on the lunar surface. The setting offers not only a great photo opportunity but also a playful and educational experience, sparking curiosity about space travel and the history of lunar exploration for your children.
After taking photos, you can jump into a world of culinary delights. In partnership with events company INVADE, the aptly named Aurora Bazaar is designed for visitors to refuel with an array of tasty space-themed bites not limited to rice bowls, pasta, burgers and pani puri, and refreshing drinks. Guests can also do some Christmas shopping at the booths selling customised handicrafts, jewellery and more.
Open every Friday to Sunday, from 11am to 9pm, the Aurora Bazaar offers an additional layer of enjoyment to your space-themed adventure.
Chill at Space Beats
Beyond the rides and bazaar, Space Fest @ EXPO has added live entertainment to jazz up your experience.
Come weekends, the carnival’s main stage Space Beats will be the heartbeat of the festival. With comfortable seating, you and your family can relax and soak in the eclectic mix of music produced by some of Singapore's dynamic musical talents and other fun-filled activities.
Headlining the stage are Shaggies, a six-piece cover band that plays a mix of dance, Latin, pop and rock hits, and Jive Talkin’, a club band known for its wide repertoire of contemporary tunes. The ETC, a band of local buskers, will perform on the last day of the festival. Catch their performances from Fridays to Sundays, from 6.30pm to 8.45pm.
Space Fest @ EXPO is happening at Singapore EXPO Hall 6, from Dec 2 to 31, 2023. It is open from Mon to Thurs (1pm to 9pm) and Fri to Sun (11am to 9pm). Visit the Space Fest website for more information.