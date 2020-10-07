Coronavirus: More CCAs allowed to resume, SYF and National School Games to resume from 2021

SINGAPORE - More co-curricular activities (CCAs) will be allowed to resume after the year-end examinations for primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges, are over, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Up to 50 people will be allowed to take part in these CCAs except for higher-risk activities, as Singapore gradually eases coronavirus safety curbs. This is an increase from 20 people currently.

Some activities which will resume from mid-October include learning journeys and non-residential activities held at the MOE's outdoor adventure learning centres.

Several inter-school activities such as local Olympiads will also be allowed to resume, and speech and drama programmes will be given the green light as well from mid-October.

The National School Games and Singapore Youth Festival Arts Presentation will also resume from 2021.

Students will be able to participate in Outward Bound Singapore learning activities from next year, the MOE added.

However, the ministry said these activities will resume with safe management measures in place.

The 1m distance between students will still apply, and for sports which students practise while unmasked, they must keep at least 2m apart.

For activities where a 1m distance cannot be maintained, students must abide by the "group of five" rule.

High-touch points and common facilities must be wiped down at the end of each activity or change in groups.

The MOE said that CCA experiences and school activities are important elements of students' socio-emotional well-being and holistic development.

"They provide opportunities and platforms for students to explore their passion, build camaraderie, develop character and resilience, and strengthen mental well-being, which are important especially during these difficult times," it said.