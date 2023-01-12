Constant migraine, hospital stays did not stop O-level student from getting into poly course

Another 20,406 or 86.2 per cent had five or more passes, up slightly from 85.6 per cent the year before.

The Joint Admissions Exercise opened for registration from 3pm on Thursday and will close on Jan 17, the statement said.

It will enable O-level graduates to apply to junior colleges, polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education or Millennia Institute.

Even though she struggled to keep up in school, Jamie put together an application for Ngee Ann Polytechnic and was accepted through the Early Admissions Exercise, which allows students to apply to polys based on their aptitude and portfolios.

They are given a conditional place, and will need to meet a minimum O-level grade to secure entry.

Jamie was accepted into the poly’s Common Media Programme – which requires a combined O-level score of 26 for one language subject, two relevant subjects and her two best remaining subjects to get in.

On her choice of studies, she said: “I have always been excited by behind-the-scenes footage in films, and the media industry is so interesting and so wide. I really want to go and see what’s out there.”

Her health issues began in July 2021 but she thought nothing of them at first. When the migraine attacks started to return frequently and affect her concentration, she grew concerned.

She said: “Sometimes it’s throbbing, other times it’s splitting and it becomes impossible for me to study or do anything for long hours. The pain travels around my head and it’s hard to pinpoint.”

Her headaches also affected her hobbies and her role as chairman of the school’s modern dance troupe.

She said: “I enjoy reading, mostly romance and murder mysteries. I also write songs and play instruments as well as dance... The headaches made it difficult to do all these things for any extended period of time.”