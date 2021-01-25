Compulsory internships for all NTU undergraduates starting this year

SINGAPORE - Internships will be made compulsory from August for all new students enrolling in the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

They will need to complete work stints from their second year that will count towards their graduation requirement.

Students can complete them locally or overseas, and their work performance will be assessed.

Internships will also be an option for graduate students.

Currently, only some schools in NTU have such mandatory internships. These are the six engineering schools, the School of Biological Science, Nanyang Business School, School of Art, Design and Media, and Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information.

NTU said about three in 10 of such stints - which vary from 10 to 20 weeks or longer - were converted into full-time job offers.

Four more schools will require internships from August: Asian School of the Environment, School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, School of Social Sciences and School of Humanities.

Other institutions such as the Singapore Management University and the Singapore University of Technology and Design have already made internships compulsory for all students.

Internships are also a requirement for some National University of Singapore students, including those from engineering and computing.

NTU president Subra Suresh said the university is exploring how to open up industry connections that it already has to students.

This could come, for instance, through research internships at NTU's corporate labs that are jointly set up on campus with industry partners like HP Inc, Rolls Royce, Singtel and ST Engineering.

There are currently 10 such labs, which generate new products and services through developing new technologies.

Continuing education is another area that NTU is developing, as it expands courses for fresh graduates and adult learners to help them keep pace with work demands.

It now has 39 MiniMasters certificates, which are micro-credentials, in areas such as early childhood education, business analytics and construction management.

The course credits earned from this programme may count towards a full master's degree, which can be pursued later.

NTU is also looking to strengthen teaching and learning practices across the university. It is setting up an Institute for Pedagogical Innovation, Research and Excellence, that will focus on a number of areas, including innovations like online learning and continuing education.

Other initiatives under its NTU 2025 plan that was unveiled on Monday (Jan 25) are a new University Wellbeing Office that will, from April, provide support for employees and students - with mental health as a priority.

The office aims to ensure timely intervention and improve counselling services, among other things.