Comedians find lucrative side hustles as babysitters

UNITED STATES – Childcare is hard to come by, and so are well-paying comedy gigs.

Enter the comedian babysitter.

Parents are struggling to find sitters amid a shortage of workers since the start of the pandemic, and those that are available have jacked up their prices.

On childcare website UrbanSitter, the sitters are charging 11 per cent more than in 2021, averaging US$20.57 (S$27.40) an hour for one child, and US$23.25 for two children.

The two-child hourly rate is about US$24 to US$27 in New York and San Francisco, said chief executive Lynn Perkins. The worker shortage is particularly acute for part-time gigs, she added.

“There’s just no one available,” said Ms Perkins. “It’s crazy. We’re talking about unprecedented numbers.”

Ms Perkins herself recently struggled to hire a US$30-an-hour afternoon sitter for one child.

Enter comedians. Placement agencies and parents are singing their praises as an ideal pool of part-time babysitters or nannies.

Many performers have returned to cities to attend in-person stand-up gigs and improv groups just as employers are calling parents back to the office.

To comedians, lucrative childcare gigs are more attractive than restaurant work, which can be an inflexible grind, and conveniently require no certification beyond child cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid training. The hours also fit nicely with their nocturnal regular jobs.

“Comedy is mostly a nighttime project, and babysitting pays more than minimum wage,” said Jessica Delfino, comedian and author of Dumb Jokes For Smart Folks, who nannied for a decade while performing in the evenings, and now hires comedian-sitters for her two children.

“Kids are inherently hilarious. They provide a different perspective, which is always good for comedic material.”

Beyond the convenient pay and scheduling, parents and comedians alike say that the skills of cracking jokes onstage and minding kids are highly transferable.

“Working with children is all an improv skit – the whole thing,” said Ms Kristina Wilson, founder of Sitters Studio, a nanny service that mostly employs performers in New York and Chicago.