What you need to know about the new digital SAT

It’s official – the SAT is going completely digital for international applicants, including Singaporeans, in March 2023. The SAT is a globally recognised, multiple-choice exam that is a key indicator in predicting and demonstrating college readiness. Now, the new streamlined exam, administered by US non-profit College Board takes full advantage of what digital testing makes possible and while many important features of the paper-and-pencil version will stay the same, several significant student-and educator-friendly changes are coming.

Mr Jeremiah Quinlan, dean of undergraduate admissions and financial aid at Yale University, believes this is a win for all students – and especially international applicants. “The new format will be more familiar and the test easier to administer, more accessible and secure,” he said.

More than 30,000 students have participated in a digital SAT pilot or research study since November 2021. More than 80 per cent of students who took a prior paper SAT reported a better experience with the digital SAT. The new refresh is expected to create a more equitable playing field and make testing a more favorable experience for students, educators and test coordinators alike.

The digital SAT will also be more secure. Currently, if one test form is compromised, it can mean canceling scores for whole groups of students. Going digital allows us to give every student a unique test form, so it will be practically impossible to share answers.

Here are seven things you need to know about the new digital SAT.

1. Exam timing will be reduced to just over two hours, instead of three. The digital exam shaves a full hour off the previous paper-and-pencil version, thanks to the new adaptive methodology, which tracks the types of questions students answer correctly – and incorrectly – and then delivers questions that are more aligned with their knowledge and skills. The aim is to provide questions that are appropriate to each student’s performance level and paint a clearer picture of what skills they have mastered in a shorter amount of time. Students will have two hours and 14 minutes (plus a 10-minute break between sections) to complete the test.

Mr Rune Knappskog, a pilot participant and student at the Western Academy of Beijing in China, praised the digital experience. “As an English learner, I felt like it measured my English skills better … and made it easier for me to concentrate on the content,” he said. “It was a lot more enjoyable.”

2. Reading and Math sections will be shorter. To ease test fatigue, the digital SAT will feature considerably shorter reading passages that reflect a broader range of topics. There will also be less wordy questions featured in the Math section.

3. There will be more opportunities to take the exam. There are now seven chances for international students to take the SAT annually instead of five. This means more opportunities for students to identify and address any areas for practice and improvement and a greater chance of reaching their desired score. International students can find all available test dates and locations, and register on the College Board website.

4. Tools have been built into the Bluebook, College Board’s digital testing app, to help students stay on track. Students will be able to clearly see how much time is remaining from the built-in timer and be able to flag test questions that may require additional time, among other tools.

Ms Claire Aurelia Shyle, a pilot participant and student at ACS Jakarta in Indonesia, said the use of electronic devices helped with her time tracking, concentration and created a more conducive testing environment with minimal distractions and noise.

5. Calculators will be permitted throughout the entire Math section. A graphing calculator will be embedded into the testing app, Bluebook, or students can bring their own.