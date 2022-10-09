Close to 1,000 ITE students deployed over the Formula 1 weekend

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain, tipsy patrons and people trying to sneak in were no match for the close to 1,000 students getting a taste of working life at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

The students - who come from a range of courses including event management and business at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) - were deployed as circuit park guides, service ambassadors and helped staff information booths, among other things.

ITE said in a statement the work attachment is aimed at providing students with real-world training and work experience at a major international sporting event.

The programme is the result of a tie-up between ITE and event organiser Singapore GP, which began in 2009 and was renewed for seven more years in 2022, said ITE.

The three-day event, back again after a two-year break, was held from Sept 30 to Oct 2 and drew a record crowd of 302,000 fans.

First year ITE student Sirangeevi Elanjeran, 18, who is pursuing a Higher Nitec in event management, was among those who helped usher patrons at the gates and the stands, which entailed checking tickets and guiding people to their seats.

He said: "It was an eye-opening experience to get behind the scenes of such a massive event, especially as someone who wants to go into the industry in the future."

Another student, Eudora Loh, 17, who is doing the same course, said the bad weather and some uncooperative guests were some of the challenges they faced.

For two nights on Oct 1 and Oct 2, heavy rain delayed the race by about an hour.

She said: "Some guests were a bit drunk and rowdy, and there were also others trying to get in with tickets for the previous days, which were no longer valid."

The students stood their ground, remained calm, tried to put into practice what they had learnt, and turned to their supervisors for help if needed.

Nurul Nasuha, 17, also on the same course, said: "In events management, this is part of the job. You just have to show that you can handle things professionally."

In the end, seeing the guests enjoying themselves and getting to watch concerts featuring rock stars like Green Day and pop group Black Eyed Peas made it all worthwhile, she said.

Said Sirangeevi: "I didn't really follow F1 before this but I am leaving a fan. And now, I support McLaren."