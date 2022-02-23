Class of 2021 scores 93.5% pass rate amid pandemic

Some 93.5 per cent of students who took the A levels last year amid the pandemic - or 10,353 of them - obtained a pass.

A total of 11,070 students took the exams last year, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a joint statement with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) yesterday.

The passing rate is 0.1 percentage point shy of the previous year's mark - which is the best passing rate since 2006.

"This is comparable with the performance of candidates for the GCE A-level examinations in previous years, notwithstanding Covid-19," said the statement.

Arrangements were made for students who took their exams as school candidates to receive their results in their classrooms, the statement added.

Those who took the exams as private candidates could get their results online via the SEAB Candidates Portal at www.seab.gov.sg

The statement said that graduates who are interested in admissions or scholarships to Singapore's autonomous universities should submit their applications online, and that there is no need to submit hard copies of their A-level certificates.

It added that more information on university admission processes can be found on the universities' websites, and applicants can approach them directly for clarifications.

The statement also said A-level graduates interested in applying for polytechnics can get module exemptions in about 120 courses.

It said: "This will reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year."

Students who are keen can apply to the polytechnics directly until March 7, the statement said.

It added that students who would like guidance on their future options can approach their teachers or the education and career guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools.

"Students can also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal at https://go.gov.sg/mysfpreu to find out more about the education options, career pathways and courses that are suited to their strengths, interests and abilities," the statement said.

Students can also make appointments for online or phone counselling with a counsellor from the ECG Centre @ MOE (Grange Road) via the e-Appointment system at https://go.gov.sg/moeecg-centre

They can also call the ECG hotline on 6831-1420, or e-mail MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg

The ECG Centre @ MOE is offering online or phone counselling until March 19, 9am to 5pm daily, except Saturdays, when it is open from 9am to 12.30pm.