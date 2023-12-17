Christmas ornaments to make with your child

Make a construction-paper tree and an origami-paper snowflake to hang in your home or on your Christmas tree. PHOTOS: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

Faahirah Faizur Rahman 

Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Together with your child, make two different ornaments to hang in your home or on your Christmas tree.

Ornament 1: Construction-paper tree

Recommended for children aged eight and younger. Younger kids will need adult supervision when using sharp objects such as scissors.

Materials:

  • Red construction paper, A5 size
  • Stapler
  • Glitter foam sheet
  • Scissors
  • Glue 
  • A piece of gold string or ribbon

Method:

1. Accordion-fold the sheet of construction paper.

Accordion-fold an A5-size construction paper. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

2. Staple one end of the folded sheet together. This creates a red “tree”.

Staple one end of the folded sheet. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

3. Using the glitter foam sheet, draw and cut out circles – around the size of a five-cent coin – and a star as the topper. You can cut out other shapes if you prefer.

Cut out shapes such as circles and a star from a glitter foam sheet. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

4. Glue the circles and star on the “tree”.

Glue the decorations on the tree. You can also add other decorations. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

5. Using glue or tape, attach a loop of gold string or ribbon to the top of the ornament. 

Attach a loop of string or ribbon to the top of the ornament. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

You can make variations of this ornament with different coloured paper or decorations such as sequins. You can also use scrap paper, cardboard or cloth.

The completed ornament. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

Ornament 2: Origami-paper snowflake 

Recommended for kids aged eight and up. Supervision is recommended when kids are using sharp objects such as scissors.

Materials:

  • Six sheets of origami paper in your preferred colour
  • Scissors
  • Glue 
  • Stapler
  • A piece of string or ribbon

Method:

1. Fold a piece of origami paper diagonally into a triangle. Fold that triangle into half again to get a smaller triangle.

Fold the origami paper diagonally twice, forming a triangle. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

2. Make four cuts as shown, ensuring they are roughly equal in width. 

Make four cuts as shown. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

3. Unfold the paper. It should look like this (see photo).

Unfold the sheet of paper. It should look like this. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

4. Pinch the sides of the innermost “diamond” and stick them together. Repeat with the third and fifth diamond. 

Put the two sides of the innermost diamond together and glue them together. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN
Glue the two sides of the third diamond together. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN
Glue the two sides of the fifth and largest diamond together. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

5. Turn the paper over, and pinch the sides of the second diamond and stick them together. Repeat this with the fourth diamond. You should get this shape (see photo).

Turn it to the other side. Glue the sides of the remaining second and fourth diamonds together. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN
You should get a shape like this. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

6. Make six of the above shape and staple or glue them together at one end to form a snowflake.

Make six of the shapes. Stick or staple them together. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN

7. Attach a loop of ribbon or string to one end, so you can hang up your snowflake.

Attach a loop of ribbon or string at the top so you can hang it up. PHOTO: FAAHIRAH FAIZUR RAHMAN
