Christmas ornaments to make with your child

SINGAPORE – Together with your child, make two different ornaments to hang in your home or on your Christmas tree.
Ornament 1: Construction-paper tree
Recommended for children aged eight and younger. Younger kids will need adult supervision when using sharp objects such as scissors.
Materials:
- Red construction paper, A5 size
- Stapler
- Glitter foam sheet
- Scissors
- Glue
- A piece of gold string or ribbon
Method:
1. Accordion-fold the sheet of construction paper.
2. Staple one end of the folded sheet together. This creates a red “tree”.
3. Using the glitter foam sheet, draw and cut out circles – around the size of a five-cent coin – and a star as the topper. You can cut out other shapes if you prefer.
4. Glue the circles and star on the “tree”.
5. Using glue or tape, attach a loop of gold string or ribbon to the top of the ornament.
You can make variations of this ornament with different coloured paper or decorations such as sequins. You can also use scrap paper, cardboard or cloth.
Ornament 2: Origami-paper snowflake
Recommended for kids aged eight and up. Supervision is recommended when kids are using sharp objects such as scissors.
Materials:
- Six sheets of origami paper in your preferred colour
- Scissors
- Glue
- Stapler
- A piece of string or ribbon
Method:
1. Fold a piece of origami paper diagonally into a triangle. Fold that triangle into half again to get a smaller triangle.
2. Make four cuts as shown, ensuring they are roughly equal in width.
3. Unfold the paper. It should look like this (see photo).
4. Pinch the sides of the innermost “diamond” and stick them together. Repeat with the third and fifth diamond.
5. Turn the paper over, and pinch the sides of the second diamond and stick them together. Repeat this with the fourth diamond. You should get this shape (see photo).
6. Make six of the above shape and staple or glue them together at one end to form a snowflake.
7. Attach a loop of ribbon or string to one end, so you can hang up your snowflake.