Christmas ornaments to make with your child

SINGAPORE – Together with your child, make two different ornaments to hang in your home or on your Christmas tree.

Ornament 1: Construction-paper tree

Recommended for children aged eight and younger. Younger kids will need adult supervision when using sharp objects such as scissors.

Materials:

Red construction paper, A5 size

Stapler

Glitter foam sheet

Scissors

Glue

A piece of gold string or ribbon

Method:

1. Accordion-fold the sheet of construction paper.