Chinese New Year with Sanrio, Sesame Street; WonderBot 2.0 at Children’s Museum S’pore

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Sanrio characters at Far East Malls

Sanrio fans can check out Chinese New Year photo spots featuring five popular characters dressed in their festive best.

At One Holland Village’s atrium, you can snap a picture with My Melody and Kuromi inside their abode.

Meanwhile, a tree decorated with “mandarin oranges” is watched over by Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll.

Outside Orchard Central, a path lined with red arches, lanterns and flowers leads to the five characters, offering more photo opportunities.

Besides One Holland Village and Orchard Central, you can also redeem Sanrio character exclusives by March 8 at other Far East Malls, including West Coast Plaza, Square2 and Clarke Quay Central.

These include a set of four festive couplets when you spend at least $68. Shop $180 or more to receive an additional keychain and reversible orange bag, while stocks last.

Snap a picture with My Melody and Kuromi inside their abode at One Holland Village. PHOTO: FAR EAST MALLS

If you drive, get a free Sanrio car decal by registering your car’s in-vehicle unit number in the shopFarEast app by March 6.

Go to str.sg/4hHYK for details.

Sesame Street at UOL Malls

Check out Sesame Street-themed festive installations at United Square and Velocity@Novena Square. PHOTO: UOL MALLS

Big Bird, Cookie Monster and their friends from Sesame Street are back at United Square and Velocity@Novena Square. Look out for the festive decorations featuring the characters at both malls until March 1.

Spend $68 or more to receive a pack of six character-adorned red packets. You can also get other gifts, while stocks last, with different qualifying spends. These include an Elmo or Cookie Monster plushie tote bag and a foldable grocery trolley.

Donate $30 at customer service counters to contribute a care pack to seniors under social service agency AWWA’s care. Each pack includes antibacterial wet wipes, berry essence and laundry capsules.

Find out more at unitedsquare.com.sg and velocitynovena.com

WonderBot 2.0 at Children’s Museum Singapore

A pre-schooler interacting with Wonderbot 2.0 at Children’s Museum Singapore. PHOTO: HERITAGESG

Your kids can now interact with Children’s Museum Singapore’s mascot WonderBot, a time-travelling robot from the future.

Located near the two-storey space’s entrance, WonderBot 2.0 features a touch screen that offers quizzes and missions based on the museum’s exhibits. These interactive activities are designed for two age groups: three to six and seven to 12.

The robot has a microphone so kids can ask questions, and it answers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

WonderBot 2.0 is a collaborative effort between HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board, and internet and technology company Tencent Singapore. It is the first step in a broader partnership to introduce immersive, game-based learning and conversational AI into HeritageSG’s institutions and programmes.

“Partnerships like this demonstrate how emerging technologies can make heritage learning more engaging and accessible for families and students,” says Ms Asmah Alias, director of galleries, exhibitions and museums at HeritageSG.

“WonderBot is now more than a mascot. It’s a companion that listens, learns and laughs alongside our visitors.”

Admission to the Children’s Museum is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Otherwise, it is $10 a child and $15 an adult. Only adults accompanying kids aged 12 and below are allowed in the museum.